MURRAY – Local law enforcement agency heads say they hope a new statewide initiative will help them in the near future to recruit and train military veterans to serve the community’s needs.
According to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council website, the Military to Law Enforcement Program (M-2-LE) is a new KLEC initiative intended to develop working relationships between all branches of the U.S. Military, the Department of Defense, Kentucky law enforcement and the state’s training academies.
“The goal of M-2-LE is two part,” KLEC said. “First, to create an effective and efficient means to recruit and train active duty military personnel interested in starting a law enforcement career within Kentucky. Secondly, to incentivize and create financial and expedited hiring benefits to our law enforcement and support agencies who choose to hire veterans. Because all M-2-LE participants desiring to be a Kentucky Peace Officer will be required to attend the full duration of a basic Kentucky law enforcement academy, we are not just limited to military police (MPs), or any single branch of the military, but all active duty military that have demonstrated integrity, hard work and discipline throughout their military career. Additionally, we want to grow this program to be able to offer training opportunities in similar programs for law enforcement support personnel, to include academy instructors, telecommunicators, intelligence analyst and more.”
KLEC said it plans to utilize a Department of Defense program called SkillBridge to create cooperative agreements between Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies, the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) and all military branches. SkillBridge works to transition veteran service members into licensed and skilled civilian occupations, in part by allowing soon-to-be-separating service members to be granted up to 180 days to train and learn a skill in a civilian career field while still on active duty.
“For Kentucky law enforcement, this could be a tremendous incentive for police and sheriff agencies to hire veterans, without the cost of paying the individuals salary while in one of our law enforcement academies,” KLEC said. “It will also be a tremendous benefit to veterans, who will be able to identify Kentucky agencies looking for excellent employment candidates, entering into an agreement with that agency, and guaranteeing employment after graduating one of our Kentucky academies.”
Once an agency is approved, military personnel who meet the SkillBridge requirements will have an opportunity to apply to the hiring agency, the website said. If an individual is selected by that agency and approved by their commanding military officer to participate in SkillBridge, arrangements may be initiated by the M-2-LE coordinator to get the service member into the first available DOCJT academy in Richmond while still on active duty. Once their active duty ends, the individual can be placed on the hiring agency’s payroll.
Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said he thinks the M-2-LE program could be beneficial to the Murray Police Department, especially if a military police officer wants to use their experience to get into civilian law enforcement.
“It’s in the early stages, but it’s working out well,” Liles said. “I think some agencies have already had some success with it, and of course, we have some officers that are in the National Guards and work with us right now. We have some people that have been in the military, so it could be beneficial to everyone. It’s a win-win situation to have those young men and women to come out and want to be part of the police force and part of law enforcement, not just for our agency. We’ve got the utmost respect for them; they’ve served our country, and now they’re going to come back and serve our community once they get out of the military.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said he hopes M-2-LE can help the sheriff’s department recruit some veterans as deputies, and he plans to apply to the program.
“I’ve got a great deal of respect for our veterans and I would love to hire veterans, but I just don’t get that many applicants that are veterans,” Knight said.
Knight said many area agencies he has been in touch with recently have had trouble hiring anyone at all lately. He said several agencies in this area have a few positions open right now, but he is not faced with that challenge at the moment.
“The way people are hiring right now, (law enforcement agencies) just can’t get people,” Knight said. “Nobody wants to do the job, and I don’t know what’s going to have to change to get people to work (in the field). … I don’t have any (positions open), other than a school resource officer. But as far as road deputies, I don’t have any openings, so I’m fortunate in that.”
