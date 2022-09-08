MURRAY – While rising federal interest rates appear to be cooling down the national housing market, local real estate agents say that likely won’t happen in a big way locally until the limited inventory catches up to demand.

In his annual policy speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he is committed to halting inflation and warned that he expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates in a way that will cause “some pain” to the U.S. economy. He said the Fed will “use our tools forcefully” to attack inflation running near its highest level in more than 40 years, CNBC reported. This came after four consecutive interest rate increases totaling 2.25 percentage points, and CNBC also reported on Wednesday that Wall Street traders are betting the Feds will enact its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase when it meets later this month.