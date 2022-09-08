MURRAY – While rising federal interest rates appear to be cooling down the national housing market, local real estate agents say that likely won’t happen in a big way locally until the limited inventory catches up to demand.
In his annual policy speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he is committed to halting inflation and warned that he expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates in a way that will cause “some pain” to the U.S. economy. He said the Fed will “use our tools forcefully” to attack inflation running near its highest level in more than 40 years, CNBC reported. This came after four consecutive interest rate increases totaling 2.25 percentage points, and CNBC also reported on Wednesday that Wall Street traders are betting the Feds will enact its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase when it meets later this month.
Janette DeWitt, an agent at Kopperud Realty and chair of the Calloway County Board of Realtors, said that while interest rates are certainly a factor, the limited inventory is affecting the local housing market far more at the moment.
“I will be honest with you, I do not know a time in 2022 when we’ve had over 50 active listings for single family residences in Calloway County,” DeWitt said. “That (applies to) a $30,000 property all the way up to a $2 million property. I don’t remember it hitting over 50, and I think the average number has been between 42 and 46. At some of the peak times, we’ve dipped down in the 30s for active listings.”
DeWitt said the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is already over 6%, and that will likely increase if the Fed raises interest rates again as expected. Even though DeWitt said while some wouldn’t consider 6% too cost-prohibitive, that is high for most people, especially since the rate had recently been 3.75% or lower. This is especially harmful to first-time home buyers, she said.
DeWitt said she and other agents discussed a decline in the market in a meeting earlier this week, but she doesn’t think interest rates are a driving factor in that yet.
“I don’t know that we have that interest rate bubble pop here,” she said. “It’s still the volume; we just do not have enough properties to sell. Now, when we start seeing more property to sell, (interest rates might be a larger factor). Everything comes full circle like a boomerang. What goes up must come down and level itself out, so it eventually will. But is the interest rate impacting us yet? Probably not, in all truthfulness. I’ve never had anybody call me and say, ‘Man, if we go up another point, I can’t buy that.’ That’s not the issue.”
DeWitt said she listed a duplex a couple of weeks ago for $159,900 and the showings filled up so quickly that she received the first offer six hours later. Out of the eight offers she received, all were above list price. She said her biggest concern for local buyers is that those who have bid far above asking price might lose money or have trouble making a profit if they want to sell in a few years once the market has settled back down.
Rebecca Landolt, an agent with NextHome For You Realty, said this is her 34th year as a full-time agent with Loretta Jobs’ office, and this is the most activity she has ever seen.
“We can’t get enough properties listed fast enough,” Landolt said. “We get them listed and put them in the MLS (multiple listing service) and within 36 hours, they’re under contract.”
Landolt said that while increasing interest rates will undoubtedly hurt first-time buyers, many of the clients she sees are moving to Murray from larger cities with a higher cost of living. She said Murray State University is the key factor in the high amount of activity, and since Murray is also such a popular destination for retirees, the interest rates don’t affect those people as much.
“The people who are moving from other areas where the properties are much more expensive can go ahead and buy something or even finance a small amount and not be affected by the expensive interest,” Landolt said. “I know that for many people, the interest rates will make a difference, especially for young couples beginning with their first homes, but we have been fortunate to have (people relocate here) … However, it always affects that young person or that beginning business person when they start looking for investments.”
Landolt added that the rental properties in Murray charge much higher rates compared to most areas in western Kentucky and western Tennessee, which she also attributed to the presence of Murray State. Aside from interest rates, she said she expects things to slow down somewhat as winter approaches since people are less apt to move after the school year is already underway, both for the university and the local school districts.
Becky Spann, an agent with Elite Realty, said she thinks it’s going to take quite some time for inventory to build back up in Calloway County. She agreed high demand for housing is part of the problem, but the construction industry is also still coming back from the pandemic. From what she has observed, ongoing supply chain issues and rising interest rates seem to be contributing to reluctance on the part of developers, she said.
“I’ve spoken to one builder who has backed off, actually, because he didn’t want to get too far ahead of the market with the rising interest rates, and of course, the cost of building supplies are pretty expensive as well,” Spann said. “So it’s going to take time for our inventory to go back up. The people who are harmed the most that we have seen are the first-time homebuyers. We’ve had a handful of those that have become priced out of the market, which is bad because that’s the American dream and you would love for someone to be able to grab hold of that, but it’s just changing a bit too rapidly for them. And with each percentage increase in the interest rates, that reduces your buying power by $100,000, so that’s a big deal.”
Spann said that at the start of the pandemic, it was impossible to anticipate exactly what the effect on the housing market would be. She recalled how after businesses started shutting down in March 2020, many real estate agents worried they wouldn’t be selling houses for a very long time. However, like others, she said she has seen a lot of buyers moving to Murray from larger urban areas.
“We have a lot of folks coming from out west, and we have always had a lot coming from the Chicago area, but more so from Arizona and California and Oregon than I have seen in the past,” Spann said.
