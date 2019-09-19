MURRAY — Providing assistance to the many workers and families that will be impacted by the coming closing of the Briggs & Stratton facility in Murray was the main focus during the most recent meeting of Calloway United Benevolent Services (CUBS) Wednesday.
Donna Herndon informed members of the various nonprofit organizations present about a campaign that will look to help those impacted by the plant closing. The Together Community Campaign will accept monetary donations on behalf of a few resource service agencies in the community.
“I am happy to announce that we have a community effort going on,” Herndon said. “We are going to provide a safety net for our Briggs folks. We don’t want anybody losing their house; we don’t want anybody’s electricity turned off; we don’t want anybody going hungry. Our nonprofits have met several times to put together this campaign.”
Monetary donations to the campaign will be funneled into either the Calloway County or Murray Independent Family Resource and youth service centers, Calloway County Need Line or Soup for the Soul. Donations will be funneled through The Murray Bank.
In addition, campaign T-shirts will be available at Need Line for $15 a piece, with those proceeds going to Need Line. Herndon said that many people might not be aware of all the things Need Line does.
“When we talk about Need Line, everybody thinks of food,” Herndon said. “But there is a whole lot more that Need Line helps with, and we need to get the word out.”
With more than 600 individuals impacted by the closing of Briggs, Herndon said the organizations involved in the campaign will be on the front lines helping those individual employees impacted the hardest.
“Our resource centers, Soup for the Soul and Need Line are going to be the organizations that will be in the trenches where those with need will first surface,” Herndon said.
Herndon said there would be a community resource fair hosted Nov. 7 to help educate some community members on the resources available to them.
“The third shift layoff will be at the end of October, and many of those on that shift are Murray State students,” she said. “The needs are going to be different for MSU students than they will be for families. So we will be working on what groups we need to have at the resource fair. Glendale (Road Church of Christ) has agreed for us to have it here.”
Herndon said there are three ways to donate to the campaign: mailing a check to The Murray Bank, designating the nonprofit you wish to support; dropping off a check; or donating online through a link on the Murray Bank website or Chamber of Murray website at mymurray.com.
Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson was also on hand during the meeting to talk about the state of the university. While he shared that the university had graduated a class of 2,000 recently, and was boasting improved enrollment for the current semester, he took the time to talk about the Briggs closing and similar challenges the community has faced in years past.
“We at Murray State have an important regional duty, an important regional responsibility, and I would call it a moral obligation to serve this region and serve it well in many different respects,” Jackson said. “So when something tough happens in any community that we represent, such as the loss of Briggs, we need to stand up and respond. Murray State is going to do everything that we possibly can do to assist in this transition.
“Many of you here will remember, I was a student when Tappan closed, and good things came from that; then Kenlake Foods and Briggs came at that time. And many of us in here will remember — and I had the opportunity to work in Frankfort at that time — when Mattel closed, and good things came from that. We brought Pella here, who has been a great corporate citizen for the last nearly 20 years.
“The same thing will happen here; we never want to lose a major employer in the community, and this one is particularly difficult. Mattel was very similar, and we will respond and respond in kind, and a lot is going on by many of you all to respond to addressing the needs in this community.”
