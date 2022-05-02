MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Airport Board of Directors discussed a variety of facility improvement plans at its regular annual meeting last week, as well as how the board expects to pay for them.
Board Chair Bob Futrell updated the board on how much money the airport at Kyle-Oakley Field had received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act since the board last met in April 2021.
“We’ve received quite a bit of CARES money since the pandemic started,” Futrell said. “On Aug. 2, 2021, we got $13,000. Also, we got $32,000 on March 9, 2022.”
Futrell added that those funds were in addition to the $30,000 the airport received in early 2021, which were recorded in the minutes of last April’s board meeting. He said that money had been used to purchase a tow tractor and fund several improvements to the airport. He added that the CARES money is not earmarked for any specific project.
Futrell also updated the board on the revenue received from the land it leases to farmers, saying it had received $42,000 from those leases in 2021. The airport owns approximately 500 acres, and Futrell said the board leases some of the land to help pay for airport operations.
The board discussed repairs for Hangar 1, which Futrell said is the airport’s oldest hangar and is located closest to the runway. Airport Manager Anthony Young said a microburst during a storm blew the doors to the hangar in about a month ago.
The board discussed its Airports Capital Improvement Plan (ACIP), which Futrell described as a “five-year wish list” for facility improvements the board wants to make. The board is required to update the ACIP for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) each year, but Futrell said the document is non-binding and the priority order of projects may be changed any time the board wishes. Some of the items on this year’s ACIP includes acquiring more land and replacing the fuel system by 2027.
Futrell said the airport receives $150,000 each year from the federal government, but it doesn’t have to spend all of it in a single year, so it can carry forward money to save for large projects down the road. Young said the airport has three years to spend each payment it receives.
In the new business portion of the meeting, Futrell said he had written a grant proposal for new Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI) and Runway End Identifier Lights (REIL). He said that project would have to be bid out because it would exceed $30,000, the state’s procurement threshold for small purchases. He said he had filled out another grant application for pilot control lighting, and it is expected to cost around $20,000 or less, so it would not have to be bid out, he said.
Futrell asked the rest of the board what their thoughts are on purchasing Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras for the airport that could be operated remotely through a smartphone. The board was agreeable to that idea and voted in favor of board member Craig Fortenberry’s motion for Young to look into the availability and options for installing cameras that could show the parking lot area. Young was also asked to plan where the most suitable location would be to install the cameras.
The board also briefly discussed a bill members would like to see become law that would exempt non-commercial aircraft from property taxes. Futrell said the current Kentucky tax code has led some non-profit airports to store aircraft in Tennessee, and he thanked Fortenberry for writing a letter to the state in support of the legislation. However, Futrell said State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) told him the bill did not make it out of committee in the 2022 session.
The board ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss the airport manager’s salary before taking a vote. After returning to regular session, the board voted to increase the salary by 6% and to also allow the manager to use a hangar – which typically costs $100 a month to rent – without charge going forward.
