MURRAY — In the grand scheme of things, it may not be the highest-priority item on its list, at least not yet.
However, for the Murray-Calloway County Airport Board, the issue of whether or not to take action to replace the rotating green and white beacon light at Kyle-Oakley Field northwest of Murray could be a timing matter. It is not that the beacon is close to reaching the end of its life, but it may be a matter of not being able to find parts for it should something go wrong.
“I know that (longtime Chairman Jim Fain) and I discussed this, I think in the last year, and we got to talking and it turns out that the guy who works on those beacons told Jimmy the beacon we currently have is the best one there is,” said Treasurer Steve Owens. “And they don’t make them anymore.”
“This guy had some but they had been reconditioned and he suggested to us that we might want to purchase one of them, just to have on hand for when, or if, the other one dies. That’s because he says we won’t be able to buy another one like it, so I’m just suggesting we look into that and see what it costs.”
While no figure was given during the most recent meeting of the board in late April, the prevailing opinion is that, like so many electronics products of today, a new beacon would be significantly more expensive to buy than a similar model that is already spinning each night at the airport.
“So is a beacon mandatory for our airport?” asked Chairman Bob Futrell. His question was immediately answered by Airport Manager Anthony Young. “It is mandatory that it’s operating.”
The good news for the board is it has funds available, thanks to the 2020 Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act stimulus package that was passed by Congress. The board received $30,000.
About $16,000 of that money went to the purchase of a new tractor being used to tow planes out of their hangars and onto the tarmac to prepare them for takeoff. Another $3,500 is being used to paint a small house near Runway 23.
Also, another $3,500 is being put towards painting the tower on which the beacon rotates This is something state inspectors have been persuading the board to initiate for several years.
As far as the beacon goes, it is not known if the remaining CARES money could handle the cost.
“I can’t imagine what a new one would cost today,” Futrell said. “We may have X number of money if we buy a new one and X number of money if we got one that’s rebuilt.”
“I’m just asking if this is something where we need to strike while the iron is hot, if it’s not cost prohibitive,” Owens said. “If it runs two years, then goes out, we may have to buy a new one because the parts don’t exist. The thing is when it goes out, it’s out.”
Young was asked to look into the cost for both purchasing a new beacon and utilizing one of the used models that have recently been repurposed.
Beacons such as the one used at Kyle-Oakley have long been used in aviation for giving pilots a reference point that indicates an airport is available for landing at night, similar to how sailors have used lighthouses for centuries for being guided into ports, or as warnings of dangerous shallows, rocky points or the presence of reefs.
These are particularly important during times of poor weather conditions. Over the years, it has been smaller airports where this has proven of particular value as larger airports are much more visible from the air.
In many cases, the green and white beacon is the only visual aid at smaller facilities and can be seen from as far as 50 miles.
