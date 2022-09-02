CALLOWAY COUNTY – Those affiliated with the Murray-Calloway County Airport say that while many locals either don’t know it exists or don’t know where it’s located, the facility is a key asset for the local economy and helps keep the community connected to the wider world. 

“It’s definitely an asset to the community and Calloway County,” said Bob Futrell, chair of the Airport Board. “Since it’s out in the county, (not many) know it’s out there, but of course, it made the access to get to the airport a lot better when Highway 80 was built. You used to have to go down Airport Road to get there, and now you can go right down 80 and you’ll see a sign (directing you to the airport).” 