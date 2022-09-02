CALLOWAY COUNTY – Those affiliated with the Murray-Calloway County Airport say that while many locals either don’t know it exists or don’t know where it’s located, the facility is a key asset for the local economy and helps keep the community connected to the wider world.
“It’s definitely an asset to the community and Calloway County,” said Bob Futrell, chair of the Airport Board. “Since it’s out in the county, (not many) know it’s out there, but of course, it made the access to get to the airport a lot better when Highway 80 was built. You used to have to go down Airport Road to get there, and now you can go right down 80 and you’ll see a sign (directing you to the airport).”
“There is a lot of traffic, and most of the traffic is from the plants we have here,” Futrell continued. “Pella uses it a lot, Briggs & Stratton used to use it a lot when they were in operation here, and Vanderbilt Chemical and Saputo use it a lot. When you have any major corporations come in here to look at any of our spec buildings, I would say 90% of the time, they fly in here in corporate jets because it’s so much easier (than other transportation options). … Whenever the governor comes to this part of the state, he will usually use our runway unless he’s going to Paducah. He’ll land here and then they’ll commute him to different places.”
Airport Manager Anthony Young said his routine running operations at Kyle-Oakley Field varies from day-to-day, but for the most part, activity stays fairly constant.
“We start every day at 8 o’clock, and you never know what you’re going to get here at the airport,” Young said. “Some days will be really busy and some days there will be almost nothing. When it comes to general aviation, that’s usually the most traffic you see – small, private airplanes. We do have a lot of corporate jets that come in and out of here. Pella uses it a lot and comes in really early sometimes, between 7 and 8 in the morning. They normally come in two to four times a week.”
Young added, “There’s a lot of corporate jets that come in here, and it benefits this community. People don’t really realize that if this airport weren’t here, (those companies) wouldn’t be here. Pella and Vanderbilt are two of the big ones in town, and there’s a pharmaceutical company that uses it. Even Culver’s comes in to check their store. … It’s a valuable asset that would be dearly missed (if it went away), and a lot of people don’t even realize it’s here.”
Young said there are also local residents who charter flights in order to bypass the airlines and large airports. Murray State University often has athletic scouts coming and going, and Kentucky State Police uses the airport when they are conducting drug enforcement operations from the air, Young said. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources also uses it because agents need to fly in helicopters or other aircraft in order to count birds and other wildlife, Young said.
“TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) uses it when they’re working on these new power lines and they check the lines,” Young said. “The pipeline companies do a lot of flying too because they have to fly the natural gas pipelines all the time with aircraft, so they’re in and out quite a bit.”
Young said a general aviation airport like Calloway County’s doesn’t have a control tower, and instead has what is known as a “pilot-controlled field.”
“(Pilots) make a flight plan on a computer, and those are filed with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration),” Young said. “If they want somebody here, they’ll call and make sure somebody can be here for them, but they don’t have to do anything; they can come and go as they please since it’s a pilot-controlled field. … There’s no control tower or governing agency (monitoring planes as they touch down or take off). It’s all done by the pilots that are in flight. They’re all on the same frequency for this airport, and they report their positions and intentions.”
Young, who has managed the airport since 2018, said he was interested in flight from a young age, largely because his father was a pilot. Like himself, he said many young people have gotten their start earning their pilot’s license at Kyle-Oakley Field. While some do it for recreation, others use it as a first step toward becoming an airline pilot since there is no flight school nearby, he said.
While plenty of rural communities have small airports, they are not all created equal. Many small airports would not be able to handle corporate jets the way Kyle-Oakley Field can, Young said.
“Their runways aren’t big enough, but we’re lucky to have a really nice runway here,” Young said. “It’s 6200 feet long and 100 feet wide, so that that covers almost all of your commercial planes. Pella’s airplanes fit perfectly and they have really good instrument approaches, so they can get in and out almost any time they want.”
Young added that with all the major airlines dealing with pilot shortages right now – causing frequent cancellations and frustrating thousands of passengers for months – now is the perfect time for someone interested in joining the industry to start training and getting their flight hours in.
“If that’s something you want to get into, there’s a lot of opportunity there for careers,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.