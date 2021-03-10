The videos are amazing. People in power boats, riding along a river and spooking silver carp into the air, while trying to catch the fish with nets mid-jump. Water skiers decked out like Max Max with spears and swords, trying do the same in a slightly (?) more violent fashion. But it’s not Mad Max or even close to fiction, unfortunately. Instead, it is a very human response to a critical ecological problem: an alien invasion.
Silver carp are one of five carp species that are non-native to North America. Although the common carp was originally from Eurasia, and is considered a problem species in some areas, it has been “naturalized” in others to the point that many in North America do not realize that it isn’t native to our waters. In contrast, silver carp, bighead carp, grass carp, and the lesser-known black carp, all broadly known as “Asian” carp, are all invasive, meaning that they are introduced species that threaten habitats, ecosystem services, other species, or the economy.
But it is the silver carp that jumps in response to motor boats and makes such compelling videos. If the fun you have on the water hasn’t been interrupted yet by Asian carp, it is possible that it will be soon. These fish were originally brought to the U.S. to help clean aquaculture facilities, as they can help remove detrimental algae. But they were not secure, and no company, government agency, or person was watching the situation closely enough. Escapes occurred in the 1970s, and the rest, as they say, is history. Like many invasive species, you cannot put this genie back in the bottle. They have been spreading ever since.
Asian carp were great invaders for many reasons. One reason was the situation they found themselves in: the interconnectedness of our river systems meant there was an almost unlimited amount of habitat to exploit and plentiful food. Because Asian carp are very efficient feeders, they could quickly exploit these resources. Moreover, Asian carp produce over 200,000 eggs per female, and thus their populations can grow very quickly. All of these traits have helped them spread, leading to more and more problems associated with their invasion. For example, beyond their impacts on recreational boating, their use of plankton may be impacting populations of native fishes, which rely on plankton for their early growth and development.
Asian carp are the tip of the invasion iceberg. Kudzu, an ornamental plant imported for erosion control, has now taken over many parts of the southeastern U.S., to the detriment of native forest trees and shrubs. Zebra mussels have invaded the Great Lakes, and, soon after, the Mississippi Basin, affecting endangered native freshwater mussels. Fire ants have made their way northward as our climate continues to warm, providing new habitats at higher latitudes, and affecting ground-nesting birds and native insects. European starlings are now ubiquitous throughout North America, displacing native bird species. Feral hogs have been released throughout the world, destroying native habitat and decimating native flora and fauna. Florida is a hot mess of invasives, including Burmese pythons, which can grow to immense sizes and are now affecting native species in the Everglades. Most recently, the spotted lanternfly arrived in Pennsylvania, putting many counties into a “quarantine” for another reason because of their impacts on forests and orchards. And it is not just North America that is affected; we have given as much as we have taken, sending invasive jellyfish to the Mediterranean and bullfrogs and largemouth bass to numerous places throughout the world, to name just a few.
The geographical ranges of many species are normally restricted by major environmental and climatic barriers to dispersal, such as open oceans, deserts, or mountain ranges. This has led to the unique patterns of evolution that we see in different areas, such as the abundance of marsupials like kangaroos and wallabies in Australia, and the unique island species of Hawaii and the Galapagos. Humans have radically altered these patterns via transportation of introduced species, some of which become invasive. And that has led to a sort of “global homogenization”; like our milk, the species on our planet are getting more and more similar across continents, because we are moving so many species around.
Humans are clearly the source of the problem. Sometimes, we have good intentions; other times, a lack of judgment; and still others, we are just not paying enough attention. We brought Asian carp to the U.S. on purpose, and they were released accidentally. European starlings were released on purpose, multiple times, before they established populations, because people wanted all of the birds identified in Shakespeare’s plays in New York City. Feral hogs have also been released on purpose, for hunting. Burmese pythons were reportedly released by pet owners who could no longer care for them. Spotted lanternflies, like many invasive insects and some plant diseases, unknowingly arrived with an overseas shipment of goods. As humans have become adept at moving around the globe, we have also moved other species, and some of them create substantial ecological and economic harm.
What can we do? Conservation biologists have three basic strategies for dealing with invasives: prevention, eradication, and control. Customs agents and specialized wildlife biologists are trained to look for non-native species in shipments and even airline baggage, but we need to do a better job at trying to minimize the number of new species that are moving across borders. Once species are established, we can attempt to eradicate them, although that is difficult to do for most invasives because they are so prolific. When eradication fails, biologists focus on controlling the population growth and spread of the species. It is unlikely that we will ever eradicate Asian carp, kudzu, fire ants, or even spotted lanternflies. But we know how to control some of these species and research is underway to learn how to control many others.
For example, Dr. Tim Spier at Murray State University is studying the biology of silver carp by tracking them with implanted radiotelemetry devices. By understanding their daily movement patterns, resource managers and commercial fishers will be able to better target large schools of carp more efficiently. He is also working with SilverFin Solutions, a company that was created to help control silver carp, to design and test more efficient methods at harvesting them. These and other studies can help us find the solutions we need to control silver carp populations over the long term.
Although humans have created these problems, we can also help solve them. For example, cleaning your boat, including your bilge system, can help reduce the spread of invasive mussels and aquatic plants. The same is true for your boots, as many invasive plants get spread through muddy boots travelling from one part of the country to another. Learning which plants and insects are invasive in your backyard or neighborhood, such as kudzu, Japanese honeysuckle, and spotted lanternflies, can help reduce the establishment and spread of these species into new areas, as long as you also take the time to eliminate these species when you find them.
Finally, never, ever, ever, move a species, even one you think you know well, from one lake, pond, river, or stream to another. Even if that same species is already there, you may be inadvertently moving a disease or parasite that you cannot see with the animal or plant you have moved. The same goes for land organisms; too many species, like the Burmese python, have been introduced because people thought they were “doing the right thing”. In fact, they are doing the absolute worst thing. It might be easier on your conscience to release species rather than killing them, but it is not right when that release is disrupting an ecosystem. Because we just don’t know which species will be harmless and which will turn into Asian carp, kudzu, and Burmese pythons, we need to err on the side of never releasing an alien species, ever.
We may always have videos of silver carp massacres to entertain us, now that these aquatic cats are out of the bag. Although we may never fully solve the Asian carp problem, hopefully by understanding what these videos represent, and being more aware of invasive species, we can reduce future invasives from establishing, and maybe, just maybe, eradicate a few as well.
