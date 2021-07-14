CANTON (KT) – The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are continuing their efforts to free a cruise ship that has been stuck on a sandbar in the Cumberland River near Lake Barkley since last week.
The American Jazz, a small cruise ship owned by American Cruise Lines, was on its way from Memphis to Nashville when it ran aground on Wednesday, July 7, near the community of Canton in Trigg County with 120 passengers and 54 crew members aboard.
The United States Coast Guard says they received a call Thursday morning from American Cruise Lines informing them of the mishap. The Paducah Coast Guard station sent a 29-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew and a marine investigator to the scene.
Officials then established a unified command, comprised of representatives from the Coast Guard, the state of Kentucky, Trigg County and American Cruise Lines, to oversee the disembarkation of passengers from the cruise ship and work on a salvage plan.
All 120 passengers were transferred safely to shore by pontoon boats, along with six crewmembers, and were taken to Nashville by bus. 48 of the crew have remained aboard. No medical concerns have been reported.
“The Coast Guard worked with local government and industry partners to safely disembark passengers and crew from the American Jazz,” said Cmdr. Jennifer Andrew, commanding officer, Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit, Paducah. “The unified command will remain on scene until the vessel is safely afloat.”
The Coast Guard also established a three-mile safety zone on the Cumberland River in the vicinity of the vessel’s grounding to ensure the safety of response crews and the public and to keep recreational boaters at a distance from the scene.
“American Cruise Lines is actively engaged in the refloat plan for the American Jazz and is working together with the Coast Guard as well as its own team of marine engineers and naval architects,” said Alexa Paolella, public relations manager with American Cruise Lines.
“American Cruise Lines has also contracted with marine recovery experts Donjon-SMIT to refloat the riverboat,” she continued. “All mechanical systems aboard are fully operational and there is no damage to the vessel. There have been no safety concerns, no injuries and no pollution or environmental issues. The cause of the incident remains under investigation and presently, American Jazz continues to rest on the soft, muddy lake bottom.”
The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command approved dive operations on Sunday to assess the seabed for future salvage operations, and WKDZ Radio in Cadiz says the effort to free the vessel from the mud could begin soon.
“Reports from a property owner near Heron Point indicate a boat with a water jet is on the way to where the boat is lodged,” the station reported. “The water jet will dredge away the mud which will hopefully allow the vessel to move over the mud flat and continue the trip to Nashville.”
That boat was expected to arrive sometime on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.