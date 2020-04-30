MURRAY — The coordinator of an activity that allows Murray residents to have brush piles eliminated free of charge each spring said Wednesday that it will happen again.
It is just a question of when.
“Right now, your guess is a good as mine,” said City of Murray Street and Sanitation Director Ron Allbritten of the city’s annual brush pickup that has been delayed, like nearly everything else it would seem, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused issues with manpower being available. “I would say that when things start opening back and we kind of start getting things back to a normal schedule, we’ll see the opportunity open. Nobody knows when that’s going to be, though.
“When we first shut down, to be honest, we were expecting this to start up maybe by the middle of May, but I don’t see that happening now.”
Allbritten said a big part of the snag is the unavailability of inmates from the Calloway County Jail, who not only assist with the pickup, but also help with other tasks, such as mowing city properties. They, however, are sequestered at the jail as state court officials have ordered that they not engage in activities in the public.
In anticipation of the pickup, some piles of trees and other debris have started forming at the edge of resident’s yards along city streets. Some have been forming for several weeks.
For anyone wishing to not wait for the pickup program to be activated, Allbritten said there are a few options available.
“They can take it out to the transfer station (west of the city on KY 121 North) and, there, the same rules will apply as they will for the pickup. Nothing larger than 6 inches in diameter or 6 feet in length needs to be included,” he said. “If they don’t want to haul it all the way out there, then they can call for a special pickup through Sanitation that runs every Friday (which does include a fee).
“It all depends on how long it takes to remove it as to what the charge is. It’s based on $80 per hour, which means if it takes 15 minutes, it’ll be $20. If it’s 25 minutes, it’ll cost $40. Now, those little piles we get go pretty quick, but we’ve had big piles too. I remember one that cost $140 because it filled the truck two or three times.”
Brush pickup information is available on the city’s website, www.murray.ky.gov. Once the pickup starts, visitors to the site can follow the progress of the pickup, which traditionally makes one pass through the five sections of the city, as opposed to the fall leaf pickup that makes two passes.
