MURRAY — It will not be known for sure for a few days, but it is possible that the oldest tree in the Murray City Cemetery fell to the ground Sunday.
City of Murray Street and Sanitation Director Ron Allbritten estimated the massive oak tree to be between 150 and 200 years when its life ended Sunday afternoon.
“We won’t know (the age) for sure until we get a tree service in (to the cemetery),” he said Monday of the tree that still lay across North Seventh Street where it carries traffic through the northernmost section of the cemetery. “We don’t like to see a tree like this come down, but it’s part of life.”
Allbritten said the tree is so massive at its trunk that “you couldn’t cut it with a chainsaw.” He said attempts to remove the tree proved futile Sunday, leaving his department to block traffic with barricades.
He said he was first told about the tree Sunday morning when Michael Farley, a field supervisor, called him to let him know that the tree was sharply leaning. Allbritten said plans began being made to try and have the tree trimmed in an effort to lessen the weight from its top portion. Several hours later, he said he received another call that the tree was on the ground.
“We looked at it and noticed it was hollowed out in the middle, so that tells you there probably wasn’t much we could do with it anyway,” he said, adding that this tree had experienced great stress in recent years. “It was about eight years ago that part of that same tree fell (perhaps following a storm, but it is not known what caused it).
“We were lucky with this one. When they called me the second time to tell me it was down (Sunday afternoon), I was really fearing that it might have hit a utility line and some of the tombstones, but it missed both of them, so that was a good thing.”
Allbritten also said that once crews arrived after the tree had fallen, they encountered a not-so-pleasant surprise.
“Yeah, there was a mama skunk who was really upset,” he said of how a skunk nest had been established near the tree. “One of our guys was close to the tree and that mama skunk came out. He started running as fast as he could to get out of there.”
The tree is situated about 100 yards from the north boundary of the cemetery. Traffic will remain closed in that area until further notice.
