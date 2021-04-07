MURRAY — As the long-overdue 126th installment of the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day nears its return Saturday, there is a portion of the event about which people may not know.
Saturday’s event is also being designated for the periodic household hazardous waste collection time that the City of Murray oversees. This is usually part of Make a Difference Day every other year, but, Saturday will be the first time in three years for this activity to join the recyclables collection drive named for Wells, a former Murray High principal, as well as a Murray mayor.
As part of the household waste collection, there is a survey that anyone submitting this type of material will be asked to complete. City of Murray Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten explained why this is the case.
“The state requires it,” Allbritten said Tuesday, noting that versions of the survey were mailed to customers of Murray Municipal Utilities last week. The household hazardous waste part of Make a Difference Day is made possible by a grant from the Division of the Environmental Protection Agency. “That’s information they want and they use that information for statistical data. The important thing for us is what they’re doing in the future. Those grants come from funds that are paid through the state environmental remediation fee; everything that goes to the landfill gets charged $1.75 per ton by the state.
“Then, that money is used in grants and other things.”
Allbritten said that the survey was sent to MMU customers last week in hopes of giving them a chance to complete it, then bring it to the Make a Difference Day venue, which is the parking lot of the former Briggs & Stratton plant downtown. Entrance will be from Main Street.
Make a Difference Day’s usual site is the parking lot of Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State University campus.
“If you got an MMU bill, be it for gas or water, whatever, everybody who uses MMU who lives in the city or county got one of these in their last bill, and the idea is that it helps speed up the process,” Allbritten said. “We wanted to get this survey out so that (anyone planning to bring household waste for collection on Saturday) could fill it out and have it ready when they come here. Then, they give it to us and it speeds things up.
“By doing that, you’re not having to fill it out (at the site) and, when we’ve had this in the past, it slows things down and people get inpatient. The thing is it’s a requirement.”
And someone is watching how much participation the survey receives, Allbritten said.
“The state looks back on how well we’ve done in the past (with obtaining completed surveys), so that can determine how much money we get next time, or not,” he said, noting that the state is supplying about $15,000 for the city to host the household waste collection on Saturday. “Every little bit is going to help and we need people to help us this week.”
Allbritten said that if anyone has discarded a survey or forgets to bring a completed one Saturday, one will be supplied upon arriving at the household waste collection area.
Household hazardous waste includes:
• Oil-based paint (not water-based paint)
• Solvents
• Antifreeze
• Insecticide/herbicide
• Liquid mercury and mercury containing equipment
• Household batteries (not automotive batteries)
• Fluorescent bulbs, tubes, lamps
• Pool chemicals
• Spray cans.
