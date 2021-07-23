MURRAY — As of Thursday, City of Murray Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten said the city’s curbside recycling program has eclipsed the 600 mark in sign-ups.
That is over 100 past the required number of 500 set by the city’s sanitation pickup contractor — Republic. And Allbrtten said this makes him quite pleased.
However, with progress (the official number on Thursday was 611 subscribers), it seems the recommendations sometimes have a way of changing, and that appears to be the case with the city’s recycling program.
“When this first started, we were telling people who had signed up to make sure they had their carts ready for pickup by 7 o’clock in the morning. Now, we are telling people that they need to make sure they put it out the night before.
“Here’s our issue … as it grows, there’s going to be more people coming on board. The thing of it is that truck has to be leaving Murray by around 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesdays to go to Hopkinsville to the recycling facility there, and it must be there before 3 o’clock.”
Allbritten said this is a convenience matter for the driver of the truck.
“If he’s late getting it to Hopkinsville, then he has to bring it back to Mayfield, then bring it back to Hopkinsville the next morning, which is going to put that driver behind for the next day,” he said. “Generally, for regular trash service, we say to have your cart out by 7 o’clock because we are out picking up trash before 7 in some places. With recycling, though, sooner or later, we’ll have to start before 7, beyond a shadow of a doubt, to get the route done here and make it on time to Hopkinsville.
“A year from now, we might even have to start at, say, 5 o’clock in the morning, so it would be a good thing for people to go ahead and start getting in the habit of setting their carts out on Tuesday nights. That way, it’s an automatic thing.”
Allbritten said Murray is ahead of the pace set by larger area cities Paducah and Hopkinsville when they started their recycling programs. He said that when Paducah started in 2019, it had 300 subscribers after 3,000 had expressed interest. That number is now up to 1,100.
In Hopkinsville, which started at about the same time as Paducah, that city is now up to 900. Allbritten said Murray is still having two or three new subscribers per week.
Curbside recycling costs $15 to join for twice-a-month pickup. This is separate from the city’s weekly trash pickup that also costs $15.
Any city resident wishing to be part of this can still join by either phoning the street and sanitation office at 270-762-0380 or by emailing recycling@murrayky.gov and requesting curbside recycling. A name, address, phone number and Murray Municipal Utilities account number must be included.
