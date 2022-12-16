MURRAY – From wrapping paper and empty boxes to used batteries for new toys and electronics, the Christmas season typically brings a lot more household trash than usual. Even so, a conscientious consumer can take steps to make sure a large portion of that doesn’t simply end up in a landfill.

Ron Allbritten, street and solid waste manager for the City of Murray, said city residents can recycle many of these items through Murray’s curbside recycling program, while others can be taken to certain retailers.