MURRAY – From wrapping paper and empty boxes to used batteries for new toys and electronics, the Christmas season typically brings a lot more household trash than usual. Even so, a conscientious consumer can take steps to make sure a large portion of that doesn’t simply end up in a landfill.
Ron Allbritten, street and solid waste manager for the City of Murray, said city residents can recycle many of these items through Murray’s curbside recycling program, while others can be taken to certain retailers.
“Around Christmastime, you get a lot more shipments via Amazon and stuff like that,” Allbritten said. “You’re ordering stuff and you’re boxing stuff up and you’re wrapping them, so you’ve got a lot more wrapping paper and cardboard boxes. That’s all recyclable, so we just want people to think about that when they’re getting together. (You can say), ‘Hey, after the Christmas holidays, instead of just throwing it all away, let’s put it in a recycle bin.’”
When recycling boxes, it’s always a good idea to break them down and flatten them so you can fit more in your recyclable containers. While all the wrapping paper you’ll likely have spread over your floor after your friends and family finish opening their gifts is recyclable, Allbritten said people should remember that plastic packing peanuts and bubble wrap are not. And although they might not specifically be a Christmas item, chances are that you’re doing more shopping right now and might be bringing home a lot more plastic grocery bags than usual when stocking up for your holiday meals or buying gifts at retail stores.
“Walmart and Lowe’s and Kroger take those plastic shopping bags for recycling, so you can take those there and drop them off,” Allbritten said. “Or, if you’re like me, I recycle them in my home. I live out in the county and I use them for garbage bags for all the little garbage cans that aren’t the big kitchen garbage can.”
With so many toys and other gadgets people receive for Christmas needing batteries, you’ll likely end up with a lot of dead batteries to throw away later on. While single-use alkaline batteries can be safely be thrown in the trash, they can also be recycled, Allbritten said. More importantly, there are several types of batteries that absolutely should not be thrown away under any circumstances, he said.
“A lot of times, people ask about batteries, and some of those batteries you cannot throw away,” Allbritten said. “Your lithium batteries, you should not be throwing away, even though they may look like a AA or a AAA. Little watch batteries or NiCad – nickel cadmium – or nickel metal hydride batteries, rechargeable batteries, you shouldn’t throw those away. They’re hazardous material, so they need to be recycled. Lithium ion batteries should also not be thrown away.
“You cannot throw those in your trash or in your recycling because we don’t have anybody (in town) to recycle those, but I recently found out that Murray’s Lowe’s has a drop- off point. The alkaline and the older batteries can be thrown away, but they can be recycled too. The drop-off is near the exit, but if you can’t find it, you can ask customer service. I found that out after somebody was asking me about it. Of course, the fewer chemicals that we put in the landfill, the better off we are.”
Allbritten added that used car batteries may typically be taken to any auto parts store to be recycled, and they will sometimes even give you a little bit of cash for them.
