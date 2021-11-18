MURRAY – Ron Allbritten says the City of Murray’s curbside recycling program has largely been a success since it launched in March, but too many customers are still putting the wrong types of plastics in their bins.
Allbritten, the city’s street and solid waste manager, said when the city launched the curbside recycling program in the spring, it started with about 400 customers. Republic Services, the waste management company that contracts with the city, told the city it could not provide the additional service with fewer than 500 subscribers, so the City of Murray subsidized the remainder until 100 more had signed up. That number has since grown to around 650. The first recycling pickup was delivered to Hopkinsville Recycling Center on March 10, and since then, Allbritten said the city averages about two tons of recyclables a week. So far this year, the city has collected 66 tons, he said.
“It’s $15 a month for curbside recycling service, and they have service every other week,” Allbritten said. “Every Wednesday is recycling day, and the city is divided into two halves. Anything north of Sycamore Street is considered the north side (Route A), so it will be done one Wednesday, and then the south side (Route B) will be the following Wednesday. On the home page of the city’s website (murrayky.gov), there is a calendar, so if you ever forget what day it is, you can check that.”
Customers enrolled in the curbside recycling program have separate plastic cans with yellow lids, and Allbritten said most customers do a great job of sorting their recyclables and only putting the appropriate materials in the cans. In fact, Allbritten said people at Hopkinsville Recycling Center have told him that Murray’s residents have done a better job with that than the local residents in Hopkinsville. However, he has noticed more examples recently of customers putting the wrong types of plastics in. The city can only accept types 1 and 2, he said.
Every piece of plastic has a triangular recycling logo somewhere on the surface that tells which type of plastic it is, so Allbritten said people always need to check for that before putting any plastic in their recycling container. Bottled drinking water usually has the logo on the label, but most containers have it embossed on the underside. Some examples of the common plastics the city cannot accept are plastic department store clothes hangers (type 6), plastic reusable deli meat containers (type 5) and plastic cups from fast food restaurants (type 5), Allbritten said.
“(Hopkinsville Recycling Center) can only take type 1 and type 2,” Allbritten said. “The recycling process is different depending on the type, and the easiest plastics to recycle are 1 and 2. So part of the problem is people see plastic and they just throw it in there. It’s not real bad right now, but we are seeing it, and there’s always room to improve.
“The other thing we’re seeing is plastic bags. Some plastic bags are type 2, but (the Hopkinsville facility) can’t take plastic bags – period. The reason is that once the truck backs in, all the recycling is mixed together, so they have to sort it. So they dump it on the floor and they pull the cardboard out of it first thing. Then they scoop it up, dump it in a hopper, and then it goes through a conveyor system. There are sorting points, and they’ve got somebody there who grabs type 1 and type 2 plastic by hand, aluminum (and other items). They’ve got different stations on top of this thing and then they drop it down into a gaylord box underneath. The thing about the plastic bags is that they get loose and they get wrapped around the rollers and the axles and it messes up the equipment.”
Although the city cannot accept plastic bags, Walmart and Kroger both have collection bins where people can drop off plastic grocery bags.
The city no longer recycles glass because there were too many unacceptable materials being dropped in with the rest of the glass, which Allbritten said was costly for the city.
“If we get too much contamination, they stop sorting, load it up on a truck and it goes to the landfill, the whole thing,” he said. “And then we pay extra for it to go to the landfill.”
The recycling bins where people used to be able to drop off recyclables on Andrus Drive has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Allbritten said they will not be returning. He said the drop-off site probably received as much, if not more, garbage than recyclables. Another reason they won’t be coming back is that there are currently fewer places that will take recycled materials than there used to be, he said.
