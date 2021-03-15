MURRAY — In opening his report on the first day of the City of Murray’s curbside residential recycling program Thursday night in front of the Murray City Council, Ron Allbritten did not mince words.
“(Wednesday) was an historic day for the City of Murray when it comes to recycling,” said Allbritten, the city’s street and sanitation manager, who has been on the front line of this quest, especially in the past year after a 24-hour collection facility on Andrus Drive was discontinued, both as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fact that it had become a major money loser for the city.
“Yesterday, we had our first curbside pickup for single-stream recycling, so that’s a historic date for us, especially when you see that we’re one of only a handful of cities — Hopkinsville and Paducah being the others —in our area that has single-stream curbside recycling.”
Allbritten seemed to act like a proud new father, showing off a newborn child as he showed council members a series of photographs he took Wednesday after accompanying the truck from the city’s sanitation contractor, Republic, to the collection facility in Hopkinsville. This included the moment the truck entered the collection area at Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise, as well as subsequent images of the truck being unloaded and its contents sorted by workers at the facility.
“You will notice that, as the truck starts to unload, the building floor was empty,” he said, quickly turning to a new image showing the amount of area the city’s first load required once the truck was unloaded. “That’s 2.15 tons of material you’re looking at, so that’s a pretty good first day for us.”
Additional images went on to show how materials are sorted and how they are baled. Each individual recyclable category — which for Murray includes Plastics 1 and 2, metal and aluminum cans, cardboard and paper products — requires its own bale. Each bale, he said, weighs 2,300 pounds and 46,000 pounds of materials, which amounts to 20 bales, is needed in order for a load to leave Hopkinsville.
Allbritten said those bales will then go to mills, where they are transformed into new products.
One concern Allbritten and other advocates of the program have had with this new program is that there will be a resurfacing of a problem that contributed to the Andrus location ultimately closing. This is with contamination of loads, where items that are not included in the list of acceptable recyclables find their way into the collection and have to be discarded.
The city was paying heavy penalties for this and is seeking to make sure there is not a repeat of that activity. Allbritten said Wednesday’s initial pickup was fairly well received in Hopkinsville.
“Hopkinsville said that, for a first time with curbside recycling, our (load) was pretty good,” he said. “But we do need to make some improvements.”
Allbritten said that the biggest issue from Wednesday, though, is one that should be easy to correct. He said there were some containers that had items placed into plastic bags, which are not either Plastics 1 or 2. However, he said this probably can be attributed to how things were at Andrus Drive.
“This is going to be a big change for folks because, with Andrus Drive, we needed you to bag it because we had to stack it in a trailer, and loose bottles and stuff wouldn’t stack in there well,” Allbritten said, adding that the new way of doing things should be easier. “Now, we won’t have to worry about that part of it.”
All materials placed in the recycling container do not have to be sorted or bagged, hence the description “single stream recycling.” Along with the plastic bags, Allbritten offered some other ideas to help the program run smoothly.
• Move collection container to driveways by no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection, preferably the night before.
• Make sure to rinse or clean all containers to remove food or debris.
• Remove plastic caps from bottles and throw them away.
• Remember that Hopkinsville only accepts Plastics 1 and 2; Plastics 3,4,5 and 7 are accepted the first Saturday of each month at Murray State University’s North Farm.
• Flatten cardboard and keep it and paper dry and clean.
• Too much contamination within the load will nullify the entire load and it will go to a landfill.
“That last item defeats the purpose of the whole thing, if it has to go to a landfill,” said Mayor Bob Rogers, who was paying particular attention to the images that showed such items as plastic drink tops (not allowed) and the plastic bags that were removed Wednesday. “We’ve got to do better.”
Wednesday’s load came entirely from what is being referred to as the A Route in the city, which includes residents who have subscribed to the program and live north of Sycamore Street. The B Route (south of Sycamore) will have its first pickup this upcoming Wednesday after its residents had their containers delivered last week.
Allbritten said the latest subscriber list had reached 464 homes in the city, which is 36 short of the 500 Republic required. The city is subsidizing the cost for the remaining spots.
“This is quite an accomplishment, to have almost 500 signed up in our first year we’ve tried it, so let’s work out the little wrinkles and I think it’ll be a great success,” Rogers said. “I’ve heard a lot of positive comments on it so far.”
However, once the list hits the 500 mark, the sign-up period will not end. Any resident wishing to be part of this can still join by either phoning the street and sanitation office at 270-762-0380 or by emailing recycling@murrayky.gov and requesting curbside recycling. A name, address, phone number and Murray Municipal Utilities account number must be included.
This is separate from the weekly trash pickup service in the city, which brings a $15-per-month fee. The recycling service also will cost $15 for twice-a-month pickup.
In addition, Allbritten said he has received several phone calls from residents who missed their first pickup. He said a plan has been put in place for this situation.
He said the first thing a resident needs to do is notify the street and sanitation office. From there, he said a list of missed addresses will be provided on the following Tuesday, which is the day before normal collection of the opposite route. He said missed stops from the previous week’s route will be collected either before or after the currently scheduled route on Wednesdays.
However, the scheduled route for the missed address will not change, meaning that pickup will proceed as planned the following Wednesday. It is also suggested that containers of missed addresses be placed in driveways the previous night in advance of pickup the next morning.
