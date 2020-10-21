MURRAY — City of Murray Street Manager Ron Allbritten Monday night gave the Murray-Calloway County Park some ideas as to how to control drivers with a tendency for traveling at faster speeds than recommended on Gil Hopson Drive inside Central Park.
He said that probably the most effective means is what he called a “radar sign,” such as the one the city installed about a week ago on Gil Hopson as a test. The reason, he said, is because it gives positive reinforcement to drivers.
“I have found that whenever you can come up with something that is positive, people are going to be a lot more cooperative with you,” Allbritten told board members, one of whom is Murray State University Interim Police Chief Jeff Gentry.
“You’re a police officer, right? Don’t you see people respond better when you’re positive with them?” Allbritten asked Gentry, receiving a nod of yes.
Park Board member Dan Thompson has offered to pay for some type of deterrent after he has said in recent months that he has personally witnessed drivers traveling at unsafe speeds between the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion and the Playhouse in the Park. Thompson said he has witnessed these acts while tending to Central Park trails, as well as its disc golf course.
The speed limit is 15 mph on Gil Hopson throughout its entire route through Central. Allbritten, though, suggested that might be too low, at least from what he has learned from other road and street engineers across Kentucky.
“This is what they have told me; it probably should be 20,” he said, discussing what he said is the standard piece of data to determining a speed limit, the 85th percentile of drivers who drive a certain average speed, or lower.
“If you have a speed limit that’s within 5 mph of what 85% of the drivers are going, engineers say that you have an enforceable speed limit,” he said, then discussing what the data shows on studies conducted on Gil Hopson since the start of October.
First, he showed data from Oct. 2-8, before the radar sign (which has flashing numbers attached to the speed limit sign itself) was installed. It showed that 86.3% of the drivers traveled 19.9 mph or less. Two tenth of a percent of drivers did travel at 30 mph or higher.
Then, the radar sign was installed and, for the following week, the numbers rose to 87.8% of drivers traveling 20 mph or less.
Allbritten said these numbers confirm something he and others have known for a long time.
“It’s hard to drive 15 mph,” he said, giving an example of something he witnessed during a speed study several years ago. “I clocked a 60-year-old man on a 3-speed Schwinn (bicycle) doing 18 mph. Folks, you cannot drive 15 mph unless you’re trying to do it deliberately.
“I have talked to friends of mine who are engineers and one of them is the expert on this for the state of Kentucky. They both said that a 15 mph speed limit is impractical. They said 15 mph is more statutory for a parking lot.”
One thing Allbritten did not recommend for Gil Hopson was speed tables or something similar to what was installed about a year ago on North 16th Street at Murray State University.
Going back to his observation about positive reinforcement produced by the radar sign, he said something imposing like a speed table has the opposite effect.
“When you start doing that, people aren’t going to go down that street, and I don’t think you want that here,’ he said of how that could cost the park revenue.
No action was taken on this matter Monday.
