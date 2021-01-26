NEW CONCORD — A New Concord man faces assault and terroristic threatening charges after allegedly assaulting a victim with a car jack on Tuesday, while two other people were charged with various drug offenses after a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
According to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, CCSO deputies responded at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to KY 121 South in New Concord for a report of an assault. Upon their arrival, deputies located and spoke with the victim, who reported being assaulted with a weapon immediately prior to calling 911. During the investigation, Deputy Danny Williams obtained statements and other evidence related to the assault.
At approximately 3:15 p.m., an arrest warrant was issued for Dennis Payton related to the investigation. Shortly thereafter, CCSO deputies went to a residence on Newman Drive in New Concord in an attempt to locate Dennis Payton. Upon their arrival, deputies located Payton behind the residence, along with numerous other people on the property. Chief Deputy Jody Cash said Wednesday that the assault victim was an acquaintance of Payton’s and reported that Payton had used a car jack in the assault.
Knight said Deborah Duncan was in a vehicle at the residence and was recognized as having numerous active arrest warrants. Also located behind the residence was Rickey Carter. Both Duncan and Carter were found to be in possession of numerous drugs to include methamphetamine, various prescription medications and marijuana.
Dennis R. Payton, 53, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing. Payton was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Deborah A. Duncan, 50, of Murray, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a legend drug related to the drugs she had in her possession at the time of her arrest. She was also charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and theft of a controlled substance under $10,000 regarding an ongoing investigation by CCSO that began in October of last year. She was also charged with three counts of failure to appear related to the active arrest warrants. Duncan was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Cash said said Duncan’s charges were for allegedly stealing more than $2,500 in cash and for theft of prescription medication.
Rickey R. Carter, 52, of Woodriver, Illinois, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was also lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Knight said he would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
