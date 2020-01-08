MURRAY — A Murray woman accused of killing a man in September 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to spend the next 30 years in prison.
Tammy Allen, 55, entered a guilty plea in Calloway Circuit Court on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence. Law enforcement officials say she was the person who caused the death of Jimmy Craig Taylor, 56, of Murray, in late September 2018. She then allegedly fled Calloway County and was later located in Jackson, Tennessee, where police there found her and took her into custody.
Allen was set to enter her plea during Tuesday’s session, but expressed apprehension as Judge James T. Jameson was supervising the plea. Seeing she was having problems with the situation, Jameson then granted the request of Allen’s attorney, Shannon Powers, to have a discussion with his client in private.
It was about half an hour later that the two returned to the courtroom and, after several other cases were heard, Allen went ahead with her plea. Prosecutors offered 25 years in prison on the murder charge and five years on the tampering charge, to run consecutively. Allen will have to serve at least 85 percent of the 25-year sentence on the murder charge before she is eligible for parole.
“When you get past 30 years, at her age, she’ll be in her late 70s before she even sees the parole board to begin with, so we’re well pleased with that,” said Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust, who said his office was in constant contact with Taylor’s family as the process continued. “They were on board with this plea offer, and I certainly don’t blame them (for wanting a harsher sentence), but had they not been on board, we wouldn’t have made that offer and it really is consistent with what we’re trying to do in these cases.
“We want her punished and want her off the streets. Whether it’s 30 years, whether it’s 50 years or whether it’s a life sentence, she’s going to be there for a long time.”
While at the podium the first time Tuesday, Allen seemed very unsure about taking the step to enter a plea.
“I’m really ready to move on,” she told the court, “but I feel overwhelmed.”
“This is not a decision to make in a hurry,” Jameson responded. “And with the time that’s involved in this offer, I wouldn’t mind giving you more time.”
Allen did have another avenue available – trial. Her case was set to be heard by a jury, starting on Jan. 27. However, after her consultation with Powers, her words were few once back in the courtroom, with simple “yes” or “no” answers comprising the majority of her responses to questions.
Once the plea was entered, Jameson decided to honor the defense’s request to go ahead with sentencing. This gave members of Taylor’s family the chance to express their feelings.
“I just want to say that she took a lot that meant a lot to us as a family,” said Taylor’s aunt, Sue Hasse. “He left a son, he left a granddaughter, many relatives. I’m the only aunt; he had a brother and two sisters that all loved him very much. He did not deserve to die like he did.
“The family is happy (with a long prison sentence), if she doesn’t put us through any more heartache. I never want to see her again. She took a loved one from us for no reason.”
Taylor’s son, Charlie, also spoke.
“There is no happy outcome to this. Two life sentences wouldn’t be enough,” he said. “I just wanted to come up here and speak to ya’ll for a little closure. That’s all.”
