AURORA — When something has existed for 32 years, the tendency is to not allow much in the way of change.
That is not true for Kentucky’s longest-running music festival, the Hot August Blues Festival at Kenlake State Resort Park in Aurora. When it is renewed in a few weeks along the banks of Kentucky Lake, fans will indeed notice some new things.
The biggest of these will be the fact that there are now two separate stages.
“We’re going to have the blues main stage (which is sponsored by Harper Guitars, founded by Murray State University alum Jacob Ian Harper) and that is the one that everyone knows and has been here the whole time,” said promoter Eric Allen of Paducah on Tuesday, ahead of the Aug. 27-28 event. “But we’re also going to have what we are calling the Heritage Stage and this goes along with the idea that this festival does include performers of different genres, such as bluegrass and soul. That stage is going to be set up near the Bayview building.
“What we’re seeing is we have these other genres and fans are coming to see those performers. However, the blues is what this is festival is built on, so what we’re hoping to have happen is that those fans can be exposed to the blues and not just the other styles.”
Allen said there will be other new things to see too.
“On Friday night, we’re going to have a jam session, where members of the bands that had performed during the day are going to come to the main stage and play all types of different songs. We’ve never had that on the main stage. We used to do that at the lodge, but we think this is going to go over well,” he said. “That will go on for about an hour, maybe, then we’ll go back to the new heritage stage and we’ll keep having music there into the early morning.
“We’re calling that Hot August Nights … After Hours.”
Allen also said a new festival logo is being debuted, and it will feature a blues legend.
“Well, for years, we’ve had what I would call a random person who is playing the guitar in the logo. The new one is going to be of Robert Johnson,” he said of a Mississippi native who is credited by many as being the first real blues star. Johnson, a vocalist/guitarist, recorded songs such as “Sweet Home Chicago” and “Cross Road Blues” and others that are still played today by numerous well-known artists.
“With this logo, there is going to be no doubt who is playing that guitar. But you’ll be able to tell from his face, his clothing, everything will say its Robert Johnson.”
Allen is in his second year as promoter, taking the reins from Fulton blues standout Lew Jetton, who, along with his band 61 South, have carved a wide path in the blues world. Jetton, known in western Kentucky for his long stint as a meteorologist with Paducah television station WPSD, as well as with several radio stations, assumed the promoter’s role in 2017, perhaps saving the festival after it ran into difficulty.
His final year as promoter in 2019 resulted in not only one of the most powerful lineups in the event’s history, it also resulted in the largest crowds in several years. That year saw acts such as the Memphis All-Stars, Big Al & The Heavyweights, guitar virtuosos Jonathon Long and Boscoe France and co-headliners Reba Russell and Joanna Connor as the event celebrated its 30th year in style.
However, Allen said Tuesday that it very well may have been last year’s event that will go down as the most important in the festival’s history. Crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event seemed destined for cancelation, which would have ended Hot August Blues’ rein as the longest-running music festival in the commonwealth.
In fact, a few months earlier, the decision had been made to indeed pull the plug.
However, Allen said maintaining that distinction was paramount. That was why the effort to find a way to have something, anything was revived a short time later.
“It was very important for us! We had to do it,” he said of a show that featured four acts — Cadiz’s Tim Lynch, Murray State alum Haleigh Martin, Jetton and Princeton standout Alonzo Pennington — in acoustic sets. With no audience, the event was live-streamed from a room inside the park lodge.
“That allowed us to stay as the longest-running music festival in the entire state and that’s a big thing to be able to say. Now, we have that honor by a wider margin because just about all of the others in the state didn’t have their festivals last year because of COVID. We are also, though, one of the longest-running blues festivals anywhere in the country and that gives us more to promote.”
Lynch, Martin and Jetton once again are slated to be on the lineup this year. Allen said Nightmasters of nearby Clarksville, Tennessee, who have built a big name by playing at some of the biggest festivals in the country the past several years, will be the headline act and play the final set on the main stage on Aug. 28. Meanwhile, an act with a long history and strong connection to Murray will be the headline act for Aug. 27, the Legendary Shack Shakers, whose members formed the band while students at Murray State 25 years ago.
Tickets are available by going to the event’s website, www.kenlakehotaugustblues.com.
