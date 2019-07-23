MURRAY —The case of a Calloway County woman accused in the death of a man nearly a year ago has a trial date.
Last week, Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson set a Jan. 27, 2020, date for the trial of Tammy Faye Allen, 54, of Murray. She is charged with murder-domestic violence in the death of Jimmie Taylor, 56, also of Murray, on or about Sept. 26, 2018.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said that Taylor died from multiple gunshot wounds.
“We’re content to try this case,” said Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust, adding that the prosecution did make a plea offer in the case but it was refused by the defense. “And if she does not want to accept a deal, she is certainly entitled to a trial, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Foust said Monday this case has progressed to this point quite quickly.
“Many times, you don’t know how these things are going to go, as far as which ones are going to move fast and which ones will be slower,” he said. “With this one, though, this is what we like to be able to do.”
Allen has remained incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail since she was extradited back to Murray after her arrest on Sept. 26, 2018, in Jackson, Tennessee. That is where law enforcement officials believe she went after allegedly killing Taylor, who was discovered inside a mobile home on Heather Lane east of Murray that afternoon.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said a search warrant was obtained by his office to enter the mobile home after his office was contacted by the Jackson Police Department about a call it had received from a woman claiming she had harmed a man in some form or fashion.
Jackson officers then responded to a residence and confronted the woman, later identified as Allen, and determined that she was mentally unstable.
She was then taken to a mental health facility in Jackson, where she stayed for a short time before being taken to the Madison County Jail after Kentucky authorities determined that she was a suspect in Taylor’s death. One night later, she was extradited back to Murray and has been an inmate in the Calloway County ever since.
The final pre-trial conference in the case is set for Jan. 7.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
