Allen on the square

Murray magician Jordan Allen performs a trick recently on the court square. He will be back on the square doing free shows during the Downtown Farmers Market tomorrow, and he plans to perform most Saturdays for the rest of the market season through October.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Local magician Jordan Allen plans to perform free shows on Saturday mornings during Murray’s Downtown Farmer’s Market for the rest of the season.

Allen is originally from Russellville and moved to Murray in 2009 to attend Murray State University. Since 2014, he has been a full-time Murray resident, and he can often be seen performing at community events like last fall’s Harvest Fest in Central Park and student events on campus like Great Beginnings before a new semester begins. He said he became interested in magic as a young child and started learning how to perform tricks around kindergarten and first grade.