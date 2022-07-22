MURRAY – Local magician Jordan Allen plans to perform free shows on Saturday mornings during Murray’s Downtown Farmer’s Market for the rest of the season.
Allen is originally from Russellville and moved to Murray in 2009 to attend Murray State University. Since 2014, he has been a full-time Murray resident, and he can often be seen performing at community events like last fall’s Harvest Fest in Central Park and student events on campus like Great Beginnings before a new semester begins. He said he became interested in magic as a young child and started learning how to perform tricks around kindergarten and first grade.
Allen said he recently asked Murray Main Street if the organization would mind if did some street shows during the Downtown Farmer’s Market that takes place from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday from mid-may through the end of October. He said he will be at the corner of Fifth and Main streets tomorrow starting between 8 and 9, and he hopes to appear most Saturdays for the rest of the market season. It will be his fourth week doing “Magic on the Square” shows downtown, and he said the performances have so far been well-received.
“It hasn’t been a big crowd, and I’m kind of glad for that because we really don’t have a whole lot of space,” he said. “I’m right at that pedestrian corner, and I’d say about every 30 minutes or so, at least three or four or five people would stop by. Then there’ll be about a 30-minute break and then the next wave would come in.”
Allen has tried different approaches to performing magic, as well as mind-reading, over the years. As with every performer, business was badly hurt by the pandemic and performing arts venues closing for a long period of time in 2020, so he booked virtual mind reading sessions and magic shows over Zoom for a few months. Although Magic on the Square was partly sparked by COVID, he said his desire to do some street performing in Murray actually predates the pandemic.
“The idea of this basically started in 2019,” Allen said. “I was in Indianapolis, where I had a few shows for the IndyFringe Theatre Festival. One of my buddies, Taylor Martin, is a fellow magician and has done a whole bunch of stuff for the magic community and for the Indianapolis theatre community in general. I was sitting there thinking how that’s his legacy, and I want to leave something like that behind for my community. So how do I do it? What is the lowest risk way of doing it, where it’s not asking much from the city and it’s not asking much from me? As a springboard, where do I start?
Allen said that around August or September of 2019, the Murray Ledger & Times put out a survey asking residents what they would like to see come to the downtown area, and the response from readers pushed him to action.
“One of the biggest things that people posted was live entertainment, and I thought, ‘That’s it!’” Allen said. “Well, then COVID happened and everything started shutting down and I had shows canceled and venues were closing. But then it dawned on me that we entertainers don’t necessarily need venues. We could just do what our forefathers did hundreds of years ago and take it out to the streets.
“So I started planning and actually getting serious about it in 2020, and I thought this could be a way to bring a little fresh air to the downtown area. (Luckily), the past three weeks has been really successful.”
