ALMO – Two Almo residents are facing charges for drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Dedra L. Trimble, 45, and Gregory M. Nix, 42, both of Almo, were taken into custody after a search warrant was served, CCSO said. Both were charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
CCSO said Deputy Troy Doss began an investigation into drug activity at a residence on Radio Road on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, a search warrant was served at the Radio Road residence. During the investigation, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were allegedly located at the residence. Also during the investigation, information was received indicating the drug activity was occurring in the presence of a juvenile, CCSO said.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
