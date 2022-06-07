ALMO – An Almo man faces several charges after allegedly fleeing from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and colliding with two sheriff’s vehicles.
At approximately 5:24 p.m. Sunday, CCSO was requested by the Mayfield Police Department to go to a residence on Wrather Road and attempt to make contact with Jacob Adkins, 35, of Almo, who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in Mayfield. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter, CCSO’s Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
As the truck passed, Steen observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made, and the vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over KY 80, it reached speeds of 100 mph and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude law enforcement. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather roads, the vehicle turned into a field.
CCSO deputies continued the pursuit into the field, and after going about a mile into the field, the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two sheriff’s vehicles, striking one head-on before stopping.
CCSO said the driver of the truck was confirmed to be Adkins, who was charged with fleeing and evading in the first degree, wanton endangerment, assault in the third degree, speeding, resisting arrest, driving under the influence with a suspended license (second offense), operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, failure to wear seat belt and disregarding a stop sign. The subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.