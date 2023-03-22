Almo man charged with meth possession
Bretz

ALMO – An Almo man was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Monday after an investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, during the course of an investigation Monday in Almo, deputies discovered that Jonathan Bretz, 24, was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

Tags

Recommended for you