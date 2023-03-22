Almo man charged with meth possession

ALMO – An Almo man was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Monday after an investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to CCSO, during the course of an investigation Monday in Almo, deputies discovered that Jonathan Bretz, 24, was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Bretz was charged with possession of controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia and was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
