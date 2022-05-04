ALMO – For the most part, Nathan Clark lives a normal life with no fanfare when he walks around in public. But when a stranger starts staring at him trying to place how they know him, he knows they’re probably a Discovery Channel viewer.
Clark, who lives in Almo with his wife, Kim, and their 12-year-old son, Jesse, is the mechanic on the Discovery reality series “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.” The show premiered in April 2019 and will begin airing its fourth season starting at 8 p.m. CDT May 20. It is one of several popular spinoffs of the long-running series “Gold Rush,” which has aired 11 seasons since its 2010 debut.
Season 3 was a big challenge for the filming and mining crews because it was shot during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone had to navigate how to stay in compliance with health and safety protocols and still managing to effectively mine for gold and put together an entertaining, compelling show. The crew also dealt with two very sad events, as crew leader Turin learned of his father’s death during that time and miner Jesse Goins died suddenly at the site after suffering a heart attack. Even with those extreme difficulties, it was their most financially successful expedition yet, with Turin referring to it as their “first million-dollar season.”
A Discovery Channel press release says that in the season 4 premiere, “audiences learn that after failing in six states during the off-season, the mining season has begun, and Team Turin still has no ground to mine. With the clock ticking, Dave and team assemble in Idaho to prospect two claims in that state. Dave and geologist Aryn Rowe travel to the remote Warren Meadows mining claim while the rest of the team drives the new mobile wash plant ‘The Beetle’ to a claim at Mores Creek in the Boise Basin. After more disappointments, Team Turin rallies and decides to gamble on the unknown as they head to Big Sky Country, the state of Montana.”
Clark is originally from Texas, and he and his family moved to Marshall County a few years ago to live near Kim’s parents. He said they lived there for about eight years, but with Kim working at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Jesse attending Murray Independent Schools, they decided to move to Almo.
Clark said he was living in Wyoming when the first “Gold Rush” aired, and he quickly became a fan.
“It was very inspiring for me to see … these guys gold mining and living the American dream,” Clark said. “I thought, ‘Man, that would be so awesome to do.’ So probably six or seven years later, I’m living in Kentucky and I saw they were looking for a mechanic for one of the original ‘Gold Rush’ (miners), Todd Hoffman. So I put my resumé in and they called me, the United Kingdom production company Raw TV. We talked and I ended up going to Vegas and did some filming out there. It was between me and Juan Ibarra, and they went with Juan Ibarra at the time.”
Clark said he is now grateful he wasn’t hired then because his son was only 3 at the time, and the show usually takes him away from home six months out of the year. When Raw TV started developing “Dave Turin’s Lost Mine,” they called him and asked him if he wanted to be a part of it.
“I said, ‘Yeah, I’m interested, but let me talk to Dave; I want to see who he really is. I’ve seen him on TV, but I don’t know him personally,’” Clark said. “So I called and talked to Dave, and I said, ‘Look, what do you want to do here?’ He explained that he’s been in the mining industry all his life, been in the rock quarry, he’s a hard worker, he wanted people that love the industry, love what they do and are passionate about showing it right on TV.
“I said, ‘Yeah, man, that would be something I’m very interested in.’ So my wife and I talked and we said, ‘You know what, it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. If they don’t last a year, it doesn’t last a year.’ But here we are going on four years now, and it’s probably been one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”
While Clark is a celebrity of sorts, he still mostly gets to live an anonymous life during the off-season when he’s back home in Calloway County, especially since fans of the show are used to seeing him in his hard hat and work clothes. When people do recognize him, he said he is happy to talk about the show with them and tell them some behind-the-scenes stories. He recalled one recent spring break when he and his family went on vacation at Universal Studios Florida, and someone stopped him and was struggling for a long time to figure out how he knew him before Clark finally told him he was on the show. He said he occasionally likes to mess with people that way and watch their reaction when they finally figure out who he is.
“It’s really odd seeing yourself on TV, but at the same time, it’s inspiring to people,” Clark said. “You get emails from people in prison (saying it’s motivated them) to do better in life, and some of those things are dear to my heart and that is pretty cool. It’s been a wild roller coaster, and it’s hard being away from your family for that long period, five or six months out of the year. They do come up (to visit), but last year they didn’t because we were traveling so much. We prospected about 18 locations, (including) Alaska, and that was incredible. Alaska’s an amazing place.”
If you’re new to the show or need to catch up, the first three seasons of “Dave Turin’s Lost Mine” are available to stream on Discovery+. In addition to the May 20 premiere, Clark said he expects a special episode recapping season 3 will air on May 13.
