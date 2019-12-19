MURRAY – A local attorney who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for losing nearly $1 million intended for a pair of estates he represented is now facing two new indictments.
Joseph W. Bolin previously entered a guilty plea on Aug. 20 for two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property greater than $10,000 in Calloway Circuit Court. He was sentenced on Dec. 9 to 10 years in prison after four witnesses testified with victim’s impact statements, all of which strongly accused Bolin of violating their trusts and robbing them of money their relatives had intended to provide a cushion for their later years. In addition to the prison time, Circuit Judge James T. Jameson also imposed the condition that Bolin will not be allowed to pursue a law license again in any state.
On Tuesday, a Calloway County grand jury indicted Bolin on two additional counts. The first count states that on or about Jan. 9, 2016, Bolin in Calloway County allegedly committed the offense of theft by failure to make required disposition of property when he obtained property from an estate totaling $106,618. The sum was subject to a known legal obligation to make specific disposition and Bolin intentionally dealt with the property as his own and failed to make the required disposition in violation of KRS 514.070, the indictment said.
The second count states that on or about July 31, 2017, in Calloway County, Bolin allegedly committed the offense of theft by failure to make required disposition of property when he obtained property of another estate, which totaled $45,000. That estate was also subject to a known legal obligation to make specific disposition, with Bolin accused of intentionally dealing with the property as his own and failing to make the required disposition.
Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust submitted the new charges directly to the grand jury. No return court date was listed on the indictment document.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.