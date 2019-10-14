MURRAY – Harold Williams of Murray has battled the muscle disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis since 2002.
To many, that is an incredible feat. ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease because it ended the baseball Hall of Famer’s career before he died from it a few short years later – is a disease known for its unforgiving nature of taking away its victims’ ability to live life to its fullest, sometimes in only a matter of months.
Williams, though, has managed to fight it much longer, but even he says it is starting to take a big toll.
“I was still able to do everything I wanted to do for a while,” said Williams Saturday after settling into a golf cart that would propel him along the one-mile route of the annual West KY Walk to Defeat ALS on the Murray State University campus. In past years, he had been able to use a walker to travel that route. Saturday, just getting into the cart was difficult.
“Now it’s starting to take its toll on me. When my doctor first told me I had ALS, I didn’t know it was and it really wasn’t too bad. I’m trying to (make every day count). One day, we need to find the cure.”
That goal is what the event in Murray and others throughout the country are aiming for, but ALS has proven elusive to researchers and doctors. Meanwhile, more and more people are becoming patients, as is evidenced by the West KY event.
The walk used to only be centered out of Murray. Now, it welcomes patients and their family members, friends and caregivers from other areas in the region, such as Hopkinsville, Benton, Paducah, Cadiz and Dresden, Tennessee. Those also happen to be communities where a few of a Murray-based support group’s participants live.
“This is what I tell so many people … it’s a group you don’t want to be in, but if you have to be, it’s a great group to be part of,” said Mitzi Cathey of Murray, who is also an X-ray technician at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Her job finds her dealing with patients who have the disease, as well as getting to know their loved ones. She serves as the facilitator of the group and decided to be part of it after Murray’s Brad Barnett was diagnosed with ALS about 10 years ago.
“I’ve met some truly amazing people through my work with this. But it seems like every time you turn around, another one is getting diagnosed and you know what’s coming and you know it’s not good.”
She saw that battle up close with Barnett, who fought ALS for more than six years before it took his life in 2016. However, just because his battle is over, his army of supporters, dressed in the same red “Team Brad” shirts they wore when he was attending this event, were back Saturday, led by his wife, DeAnn.
“And I’ll be here every year,” DeAnn said. “When you go through a disease like ALS and see how difficult it is, you see that it not only affects the patient but also the family, and you don’t want anyone else to go through that.”
Through the battle, allegiances are formed. It was a few years after Brad was diagnosed that another Murryan, Todd Walker, suddenly found himself fighting this battle. On the day his diagnosis was learned, a minister at Glendale Road Church of Christ, where Walker was song leader, made a call.
“He called DeAnn. We’ve known each other for a long time now,” said Todd’s wife, Sheila, who remembered how Todd’s battle was not nearly as long as those of Brad and Williams. “He lasted 22 months, which, at the time, seemed like forever. It seems unreal that we went through it.
“But to know you’re not alone, that makes something like today so important.”
The Walker connection to this event is still tight. Todd’s son, Daniel, is now the event’s chairman.
“We’re here because we’ve all seen ALS and what it does,” Todd told the nearly 500 participants Saturday prior to the start of the event. “We just pray that money continues coming in to find a cure for this disease.”
The family member of another Murrayan diagnosed with this disease wants everyone to know that it does not matter how big or small the donation; every cent counts in this fight.
“Let’s just get it out there. Whether it’s a donation of $1 or $500, it all means so much to this battle against ALS,” said Ginger Nall of Murray, sister of Tammie Riggins, who was diagnosed a little less than two years ago. “It’s especially hard on the direct family. Her husband (Mark) has been unbelievable, but we’ve all been terribly upset about all of this. She’s a fighter, though.
“I must say, though, that seeing all of the other people here today, and meeting them, fighting the same disease we are means a lot to us. Some are here because their loved ones lost (their fight) and others are dealing with it right now. I have met many of them today and it’s great seeing these new faces. We all want a cure for this horrible, horrible disease.”
Along with the Barnetts and Walkers, Scott Benson of Murray has been involved with the event for several years, after watching his father, George, lose his battle after just eight months. He thought about Williams and his family Saturday.
“Everybody has their own battle. Some last longer, others don’t. Harold has been fighting it for a long time and I know (Williams and his family) have enjoyed their time and they’ve utilized it as much as they can,” said Benson, who, perhaps as a show of solidarity, took the role of chauffeur for Williams, taking the wheel of the golf cart to carry the long-time patient on the walk route.
