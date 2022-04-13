MURRAY – It has been three years since Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. began the Responsive Education to Support Treatment in Opioid Recovery Efforts (RESTORE) Initiative. While concerns about the opioid epidemic may have served as the catalyst, the initiative is aimed at addressing substance abuse through restorative measures rather than punitive ones.
Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery explained, “We have to look at substance abuse because for the majority of our cases, the charge may not be a drug-related charge but the person ended up in that situation because of drugs. They needed to get more drugs; they needed money to buy more drugs; or I’m going to sell drugs now to pay for my own drug habit. In the 15 years that I have been clerk, that scenario has increased immeasurably. That’s one of the reasons that I have chosen to get involved with the Community Corrections Board.”
The Community Corrections Board is a nonprofit organization that was the brainchild of Circuit Court Judge James Jameson. The organization is comprised of concerned citizens and professionals within the criminal justice system from Calloway and Marshall Counties and is tasked with developing creative solutions to problems within the system, such as alternatives to incarceration and resources for substance abuse. Avery serves as the CCB’s secretary and has taken the lead in developing and implementing the organization’s ankle monitoring program.
“I think it’s an excellent opportunity for the court system to try to address substance abuse disorder,” Avery said. “Instead of keeping someone incarcerated, they can get out on the ankle monitor. They can go ahead and start their treatment. They can go ahead and work at their job, so they don’t lose their job in the pre-trial phase – from arrest until they either plead guilty or have a trial and are found either innocent or guilty.”
Avery said that the virtually tamper-resistant ankle-monitors can be used for defendants who have plead guilty and are sentenced to home incarceration. The monitors can be set at different levels based on the individual’s bond terms. One level allows victims to receive information on their cell phones and know where the defendant is at all times.
Local attorney and CCB President Mitch Ryan said, “There’s a presumption of innocence that attaches to someone when they’re charged with a crime. Whether you believe it or not, our system operates with that presumption in mind; and they’re entitled to a reasonable bail. That’s guaranteed. A lot of people just can’t come up with the money. So, it ends up being a debtor’s prison.
“If you have $5,000, you can get out of jail; if you don’t, you’re going to sit down there forever; and that’s not fair to treat people differently because one can come up with $5,000 and one can’t. A lot of people live paycheck to paycheck; and if they can just get that next paycheck, they can afford to pay for that ankle monitor. They have to come up with the startup fee for it, but after that, usually on the ankle monitor, they can make more money at their job than the ankle monitor costs, so it becomes a financially beneficial thing.”
“The (CCB) has contracted with both Calloway and Marshall County Fiscal Courts and then we contracted with the company and get the monitors from them,” Avery said. “Since we are a non-profit, we were able to reduce the costs. Sometimes (the fees) are as high as $40/day. We’re at $15/day unless someone is determined to be indigent, then their cost is $10/day.”
When a defendant cannot afford an attorney, they file an affidavit of indigency with the court. This is the process for appointing public defenders. The ankle monitor program has been incorporated to streamline that process. The benefits of the program to defendants are obvious. The benefits to taxpayers, in terms of savings, may be less obvious; they are, nonetheless, substantial.
“It costs $40/day to house an inmate,” Avery advised. “If we take a person out of the jail, put them back in their own home with an ankle monitor, then the jail is saving $40/day for that person. Obviously, if you do the math, if we have a person out of jail for 100 days at $40/day, that’s $4,000. So, if you multiply that times 10 people, that’s $40,000. I’m just using 100 days, but some are longer, some are shorter.”
From Dec. 2020 through Nov. 29, 2021, Avery estimated the ankle monitor program saved the jail roughly 2,149 days. At $40/day, that translates to saving $85,960 in a little under a year. Those savings do not include reduced medical expenses paid on an inmate’s behalf.
“People who have a substance abuse problem, or people that are older, have more medical needs than those who are young and healthy,” Avery explained. “If you’re in jail, insurance doesn’t pay; Medicaid doesn’t pay; I don’t think Medicare pays. So, all of their medical (bills) become the responsibility of the taxpayers of Calloway County. When we can move them out of the jail, but keep the community safe, allow them to work if they have a job, allow them to see their own physicians, they can use their own medical plan. It just saves the county.”
Ryan said that the ankle monitor program is simply one program, CCB has plans for many more. “We can do a lot more alternatives to confinement. There are plans to do that. That’s kind of my goal. I think it’s a tool that, with the right people behind it, we can make a lot of difference.”
“It’s one thing to stand back and say, ‘Well, you need to get help.’ Well, it’s a disease. You’ve got to treat the disease, and just putting someone in jail doesn’t treat the disease. … It’s an issue that’s not going to get any better until we address it appropriately as a society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.