MURRAY — In recent weeks, significant portions of the Amazon rainforest have been burning, prompting global concern worldwide for one of the Earth’s most diverse ecosystems.
Various news outlets have reported on the widespread wildfires, with the topic getting media attention as well as attention from various nations across the globe. The number of fires currently burning in the Amazon total in the thousands, with about 76,000 fires, an 80% increase from the same time last year, burning across the Brazilian Amazon at last official count, according to National Geographic, citing information from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE).
While there is the potential for natural wildfires during dry seasons, a majority of the fires are the result of deforestation. Dr. Howard Whiteman, professor of biological sciences, and director of the Watershed Studies Institute within Murray State University’s department of biological sciences, spoke with the Ledger & Times about the Amazon’s role in the global ecosystem, as well as the impact of deforestation in tropical forests.
“The estimates are that about 20% of our oxygen comes from the Amazonian rainforest, because of the photosynthesis that goes on and the oxygen released by the plants,” Whiteman said. “It doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be made up somewhere else, and certainly the Amazon is not going away completely, but any time you start to chip into that, people start to get nervous.”
Whiteman said the Amazon serves as a massive filter for the planet, consuming large amounts of carbon dioxide and replacing it with oxygen. On top of this function, Whiteman said the Amazon is host to significant biodiversity.
“From a biodiversity standpoint, we know that tropical rainforests around the world are the most diverse places on the planet,” he said. “So every acre or hectare or square mile of forest that is deforested and burnt there is a tremendous loss in terms of biodiversity. Some endemic species that might only live in a few trees would be wiped out, so deforestation and burning means a lot more in the tropics than it does in the temperate zones.”
Brazil has been encouraging deforestation as a means to increase agricultural production and spur economic growth. Whiteman said it might seem contradictory for nations in temperate zones to critique a practice we engage in ourselves, but noted that deforestation for agricultural purposes has a different impact in temperate zones than tropical zones. Particularly in terms of nutrient-rich soil suited to agriculture, in contrast to the long-term impacts of deforestation.
“The Brazilian government seems to be urging on people to do this to benefit their economy, and they look at us and say, ‘Well why would you question what we are doing?’ And I completely agree; we have deforested most of North America and turned it into agricultural land,” Whiteman said. “The difference is – and they know this very well which is why they have to do this over and over again – in the tropics, most of the nutrients are in the trees and the plants, it is not in the soil. The soils tend to be really nutrient-poor, which is generally not true in temperate zones … they tend to be much richer.
“The problem with slash and burn agriculture in the tropics is that you cut everything down and burn it. That adds even more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere that contributes to climate change issues. Then the soils are only good for a couple years unless you plan on spending a lot of money on expensive fertilizers, and in these countries, they don’t do that. So what happens is they use up the land for a couple of years, then it is not producing as well, then they have to cut down more forests and burn more of their land and start over into a new area and the other areas sort of go fallow.”
Whiteman said the news isn’t all doom and gloom, however, and that a lot of work has been done in the past decade to address the issue of deforestation.
“The one great thing that has happened over the past decade, is that there has been a lot of work and science done on reforestation techniques and trying to bring back rainforests that have been destroyed,” Whiteman said. “It is not a perfect science, it is not maybe as well-developed as our own forestry practices here in the United States, although much of what we do is really simple compared to trying to bring back a really diverse forest. But there has been a lot of recent success that suggests that we may be able to regenerate these forests over the long term.
“It doesn’t mean that it is OK to do what we are doing, it is still a horrible thing, it is just that I don’t think that all hope is lost over the long term.”
Whiteman said large forests such as the Amazon have a global impact, and that continuing current trends of deforestation will have longterm consequences. He said there are already impacts that can be seen locally in regard to certain animal populations.
“Any time you take away those forests, you are losing the air filters of our world,” he said. “They are basically sucking up a bunch of carbon dioxide and producing a bunch of oxygen in return. You are losing all the diversity of life that is there.
“And some people don’t realize this, but it actually directly impacts the organisms that live here as well. A lot of the migrating songbirds that we enjoy during the summer will (spend the) winter in Central and South America. When they go back and they don’t have a forest to live in, or the forest they are historically using is gone, their success has gone down. And we have noticed that songbird populations have gone down over time as deforestation in the tropics has increased.”
