CANTON — After nine days stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley, the American Jazz cruise ship was freed late last week.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. David Baxter told radio station WKDZ in Cadiz that efforts to unground the riverboat were successful Friday afternoon.
Baxter told WKDZ that the ship was inspected to make sure there was no structural damage to the hull from the ungrounding efforts. He said a combination of factors that included rising lake levels, crew offloading fuel, and on-site mechanical means helped free the ship.
Baxter said efforts to free the ship were conducted by the ship’s owner with the Coast Guard overseeing the mission.
The ship became grounded on July 7 outside the marked navigational channel north of the US 68 bridge on Lake Barkley. The ship, owned by American Cruise Lines, was en route from Memphis to Nashville with 120 passengers and over 40 crew members.
The passengers were taken off the boat on July 9, along with some crew. About two dozen crew members remained on the ship.
