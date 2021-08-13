MURRAY – The public is strongly encouraged to attend as Murray’s American Legion chapter, Post 73, celebrates 100 years of service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Satuday at its Bee Creek Drive headquarters.
According to Lois Wells, event coordinator of Post 73, there will be several activities for the public to enjoy.
“We will open our doors at 10 a.m. and will have guides to show people the post exhibits and explain what we do every two hours until 5 p.m.,” she said. “We will provide free hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, tea, lemonade, bottled water and sodas starting at noon and continuing until 5 p.m.,” Wells said.
On Aug. 4, 1921, the Charter for Post 73 in the Department of Kentucky was awarded to Murray, and on Aug. 14, the Charter was conveyed to the Department of Kentucky Headquarters in Louisville. The Charter was then presented to a delegation of officers from Murray.
Post 73 has operated at various levels of membership. It was as high as 660 shortly after the onset of World War II.
“These veterans recognized that the American Legion was the foremost Veterans Service Organization,” a history from Post 73 said. “Their conclusion has been proven true as today the American Legion is the largest Veterans Service Organization (VSO) in the world with more than 15,000 local posts throughout America and more than three million members who continue to serve America, their fellow veterans, their families and the youth of our communities.”
The leaders of Post 73 over the years represent a virtual “Who’s Who” of this community, and their names are maintained on a listing that is framed and posted at the current Post 73 Veterans’ Hall. In 2000, the post was reconstituted, and the old post located at Sixth and Poplar streets was sold to First United Methodist Church. For a period of three years, the post met in the conference room of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce while lease arrangements and building design were finalized with the City of Murray and Morton Buildings Inc.
Through the efforts of 14 charter members of the reconstituted post, permission was granted by the family of Billy Lane Lauffer, to rename the post in his honor. Lauffer was a Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient and is buried in Murray Memorial Gardens on U.S. 641 North.
In May of 2004, the new building was dedicated and the members began meeting in the new hall. Those original 14 members of the reconstituted post were: Don Adcock, James Thompson, Lois Wells, Frank Wells, Duane Brown, Jim Clemons, Mark Kennedy, Ray Pawlowski, Lynn Johnson, George King, Fred Douglas, Sam Warner, Daythel Turley and Bob Bell. These members voted to adopt the motto: “We Continue To Serve.” Since 2004 the membership has ranged between 100-160 members. The post has about 125 members as of 2021.
The post has been very active within the community over the past two decades. Each Memorial Day, members of the Post Honor Guard make a tour of cemeteries in Calloway County, where the post’s chaplain says a prayer for the veterans buried there, the firing detail fires a rifle salute and the bugler plays “Taps.” This tour includes cemeteries at Lynn Grove, Coldwater, Murray Memorial Gardens, Murray City and culminates with a ceremony at Post 73 to commemorate the members of the post who have died since the last Memorial Day. As a prelude to these ceremonies, Post 73 provides free grave-marking flags to those who want to mark their family members’ graves.
Post 73 also has a ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day. The ceremony commences each November 11 at 11 a.m., no matter what day of the week this date falls on. The Post Honor Guard fires a rifle salute to highlight the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month,” which was the date and hour established for Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I.
“We host local dignitaries and have speakers, but we have no playing of ‘Taps’ because this date is a celebration of those who served and returned to our midst,” the Post 73 history said. “We always honor the Post 73 Veteran(s) of the Year at this ceremony and recognize those in the community who support our efforts.”
American Legion Post 73 currently has two Service Officers – Wells and Mark Kennedy – who, between them have more than 50 years of experience with assisting veterans, especially with claims within the Veterans Administration. They are at the post each Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 1-4 p.m,. and veterans are served on a first-come, first-served basis. They also serve as coordinators for the van that is used to transport veterans to the VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois each Tuesday. The Honor Guard of Post 73 works several funerals in western Kentucky and can use Post 73’s bus to take a detail to funeral sites to fold and present the flag; fire a rifle salute; and play “Taps” so that all veterans are sent off with appropriate burial honors.
Post 73 is also very actively involved with the youth of the community by supporting Project Graduation at both Murray and Calloway County high schools. It also supports the Santa project within each school system each year. Post 73 is also the hub of the First District and Area “A” support for the American Legion High School National Oratorical Scholarship Program. Post 73 has provided the workers over the years that have enabled its members to conduct this contest, resulting in three state champions, three state runners-up, two third-place state finishers and one national champion.
Murray High School graduate Ashley Winkler was a National American Legion Speaking Competition finalist in 2007. After winning in the First District, she went on to win at the state level.
McCracken County High School graduate Carlissa Frederich was the First District champion in 2018, and then went on to win at the state level, and finally earned a first place finish and an $20,000 scholarship in the American Legion National Oratorical Contest in Indianapolis. Her speech was entitled “Limited Government: Our Right and Responsibility,” and it was the first time she had ever entered a speech contest.
Another Post 73-sponsored student, Marshall County High School student Jackson Boone, won at the district and state earlier this year, but he could not compete at the national level because the national oratorical contest was not held in 2021. Kennedy said, though, that Boone plans to enter the contest again this year, which is his senior year. In recognition of his win, Boone was given the “Carli Award,” which was named after Frederich and presented to Boone by her parents, Megan and Jeff Frederich.
“Last, but hardly least, Post 73 is the spearhead in the efforts of our local Need Line to provide commodities to those who are in need in our community, including veterans,” Post 73 said. “We can be counted upon to be there on the third Thursday of each month to serve in whatever capacity we are needed. It is easy to see that Post 73 is fulfilling our motto – “We Continue to Serve” – in all four pillars of the Legion’s dedication: Family, Community Veterans and Youth.
