MURRAY – Members of the Billy Lane Lauffer American Post 73 Honor Guard visited four cemeteries Monday morning and conducted honor ceremonies, featuring a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” for their brethren who gave their lives in service to our country.
The day began at Elm Grove Cemetery, followed by a visit to Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. At Murray Memorial Gardens, the ceremony was conducted at the gravesite of medal of honor recipient Billy Lane Lauffer. The final ceremony was held at the Murray City Cemetery.
Following the morning events, other ceremonies in observance of Memorial Day were held at Post 73, including a cross-laying ceremony to honor post members who have passed in the past year. During the event, Post Chaplain Mike Nutter, a Navy veteran, shared the story of Post 73’s namesake, Billy Lane Lauffer; Air Force veteran Fred Ahrens talked about the Memorial Day ceremonies observed annually at Arlington National Cemetery; and Bill Cowan, a 20-year Army veteran, shared the story of his father who was killed in the Rhine River Crossing during World War II.
Cowan said his father was drafted toward the end of World War II and was eventually deployed to Europe in early 1945, resulting in his death at the Rhine River Crossing on March 25, 1945. When he was drafted in August of 1944, Cowan’s father had just turned 22, had three children and was working as a foreman at a Chevrolet plant. Cowan said his father was a prolific letter writer, which included writing more than 100 letters to his mother during basic training and many more overseas. Because of this, Cowan learned a lot about his father’s experiences from his letters, and he read some of them to those attending Monday’s ceremony.
After Cowan’s father landed in England, the troops were quickly moved to France for final assignment. He waited in France and Belgium for another two weeks for unit assignment. Cowan said many of his father’s letters were written in a foxhole or on paper left behind by German soldiers.
“A constant theme in his letters was how much he loved and missed his wife and baby,” Cowan said. “He said that was something that could not be censored (by the military before being mailed).”
Cowan’s father was assigned to the 30th Infantry Division, which was designated to be the lead unit in the Rhine River Crossing.
“I have a book that describes in detail the river crossing, fighting to establish a foothold on the German side of the river,” Cowan said. “From that information and other information that I was able to determine from documents I was able to research while I was on active duty, I’ve been able to pinpoint where and how my father was killed. We even visited the area where we were stationed in Germany in the early 1980s.
“Essentially, my dad was part of a three-man machine gun team and during the consolidation phase of the river crossing, they encountered German machine-gunning teams defending original line along the newly built autobahn. My dad was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart for actions that he took during these encounters.”
