MURRAY — It is election day in Kentucky and on tap for voters today is the chance to decide who will be occupying the constitutional offices of the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the next four years.
Before an overview of the candidates is offered, here are a few things voters need to know about today’s election:
• Polls open at 6 a.m. locally and will remain open through 6 p.m. However, anyone still standing in line when the 6 p.m. hour arrives CAN STILL VOTE. Polls WILL NOT close until the last person in that line has voted.
• Have ID ready upon arrival at the polling place. The most frequently used form of ID is a driver’s license.
• Only registered voters can participate. The registration deadline was 28 days ago.
• Unlike the May primary election, this one is open to all voters, regardless of parties. In other words, a member of one party can vote for a candidate of another party, if they sees fit.
• There is no electioneering allowed at a polling place. This means no one is allowed to promote a candidate or political party in an election within 100 feet of a Kentucky polling place.
• Any questions about election issues should be brought to the Calloway County Clerk’s Office. The clerk’s office will be available for questions by phoning 270-753-3923.
The races are as follows:
GOVERNOR
The Republican Party is represented in this race by Kentucky’s incumbent in this position, Matt Bevin, who has been a business owner in the Louisville area for several years. He is opposed by Democratic Party representative Andy Beshear, also of Louisville and the current attorney general of Kentucky, who has practiced law in Kentucky for several years.
Their lieutenant governor running mates are, for the Republicans, Ralph Alvarado, a physician from Winchester who is also the incumbent state senator for Kentucky’s 28th District (Clark, Montgomery, Fayette counties), and Jacqueline Coleman, who is a longtime educator, having taught in high school and coached basketball, and is currently serving as an assistant principal in the Nelson County school district.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
The Democratic Party is represented in this race by Greg Stumbo, who has practiced law in his native Floyd County for several years, while also serving 12 terms as the state representative of the 95th District (Floyd and Pike counties), with all but five years spent as House Majority Leader. He is opposed by Louisville attorney Daniel Cameron, who is a native of Elizabethtown. He clerked for a federal judge and was legal counsel for longtime Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is the Senate Majority Leader.
SECRETARY OF STATE
The Republican Party is represented by Michael Adams of Paducah, who has an election law practice in Louisville and serves as counsel for the Great America Committee, a political action committee created by Vice President Mike Pence. The Democrats are represented by former Miss America Heather French Henry of Louisville, who is the former commissioner and deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
AGRICULTURE
COMMISSIONER
The Democratic Party is represented in this race by Robert Conway of Georgetown, who is an eighth-generation farmer and currently serves as an operation manager for the C&S Transportation freight company. He is opposed by Republican first-term incumbent Ryan Quarles, who is also from Georgetown and a ninth-generation farmer. He also was previously the state representative of the 62nd District that covers Scott and Owen counties.
AUDITOR OF PUBLIC
ACCOUNTS
The Republican Party is represented in this race by incumbent Mike Harmon, who is ending his first term. Harmon is from Danville and previously served 13 years as the state representative of the 54th District (Boyle and Casey counties). Opposing Harmon is Democrat Sheri Donahue of the Louisville area, who spent 20 years with the U.S. Navy security and intelligence and has also worked in the cyber security business.
TREASURER
The Democratic Party is represented by Michael Bowman of Louisville who, just a few years ago, became bank officer and branch manager for U.S. Bank and also is a freelance graphics designer. He is opposed by Republican Party incumbent Allison Ball of Prestonsburg who has practiced law in her native Floyd County and been a prosecuting attorney, as well as a bankruptcy attorney.
