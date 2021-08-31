MURRAY – When the Murray Ledger & Times downtown office building burned 40 years ago, there were lots of immediate problems that had to be solved. According to the current head of the Ledger’s printing press crew, getting the paper out every day for the next few months presented unique challenges that were nearly as stressful as the fire itself.
David Stom has been the Ledger & Times press foreman for a number of years, but his history with the newspaper goes back decades to when he was a 9-year-old delivery boy. His first proper job, though, started in 1981, the same year the Ledger burned.
“When I started here, I was just 16 and was actually still in high school,” Stom said on Sunday, the 40th anniversary of the fire. “I worked in circulation doing whatever they needed, and I delivered to all the racks around town. Of course, if you go back to when I was a 9-year-old, I had paper routes, but I was 16 when I first drew a real, taxable check.”
According to the front page story that ran on Saturday, Aug. 29, 1981, the newspaper building at 103 N. Fourth St. was destroyed after a blaze was discovered by two passersby around 2:45 a.m. As reporters scrambled to cover the breaking story, Publisher Walt Apperson worked with Managing Editor Gene McCutcheon and Circulation Manager Ted Delaney, among others, in formulating a plan to print the paper now that the printing press was destroyed. In a column McCutcheon wrote for that edition, he said that enough employees were contacted by 5 a.m. that Saturday to ensure that the paper would be printed, and a skeleton crew was dispatched to the Mayfield Messenger and began producing copy by 6 a.m.
“The Messenger’s staff, involved in producing their own Saturday edition, graciously joined hands with the Ledger staff to get the first words into print,” McCutcheon wrote. He said the only thing salvaged before the building was completely engulfed in flames was the newspaper’s subscription list, which was saved after a rear door leading to the mail room was knocked down to save the cabinet containing subscribers’ address plates. The preliminary estimate for the loss was valued at $2 million, McCutcheon wrote.
Stom said he was at home when someone called him around 7 a.m. to tell him the building was gone. He said he didn’t go with the crew to print the first day, and instead helped out as a temporary office was set up in the building across the street at 106 N. Fourth St., which is currently the home of Murray Shoe Repair. After that, he usually accompanied the crew taking the necessary items to Mayfield, often getting out of school early on work release.
Technology has progressed so much in the last 40 years that much of the newspaper production process bears little resemblance to how it worked in the early ‘80s. These days, news stories, photos and ads are laid out on computers with graphic design software and the image of each page is transferred directly from the computer server onto a rectangular aluminum “plate.” Each plate is then wrapped around a large cylinder that turns and picks up an ink/water balance and transfers the image of each page onto newsprint.
Back then, stories and photos were printed on paper and then cut and pasted by hand to design each page. The finished pages were then run through a “waxer” and put on “flats” before being shot with a large camera, Stom said. That process was known as lithography, he said.
“You shot the flats and you made negatives, and it got to where we did that, and Sam Workman, who was in charge of the dark room, would develop the film and then we could just take the film over there to Mayfield,” Stom said. “That sped things up because then they were already ready to burn plates.”
Stom said that since the process had so many steps, strict news deadlines were even more important than they are today. Add to that the fact that the paper was being printed in Mayfield for several months and it was not possible to electronically send pages the way you can now, and missed deadlines were a potential disaster, he said.
“If the deadline is 12 now, and you make it by 12:15, it’s not an emergency,” he said. “But 15 minutes then could add up to two hours, because if you didn’t meet your deadline to get to Mayfield in time, then Mayfield would print (their own paper) first. So then we had to wait until they got totally done before we could print. So a 15-minute miss was really a two-hour miss, and that’s the reason a lot of people didn’t make it (and quit their jobs), because of the stress and the headaches of trying to get the paper out.”
Stom said the press foreman at that time, R.J. McDougal, and press crew employee Brian O’Neill were not only transporting the film of the finished pages to Mayfield, but were loading the van with inserts to be placed inside the papers as well. Stom said they would load the van full of inserts – as well as employees – and Delaney would usually drive them back to Murray.
“We’d pile the van full with people, and they would also load the van with that day’s inserts,” Stom said. “And then while we were (driving back to Murray), we would stuff as many inserts as we could by hand – because you didn’t have machines to do it back then – so that when we got back, we have at least half the run ready to hit the street. Then you could do the rest of them once you got here.”
Stom said that before the downtown Ledger building burned on Fourth Street, the paper kept its newsprint in a building on Fifth Street behind the main offices. The face of the front of that storage building burned, but the newsprint was still salvageable. Stom said that after the fire was extinguished, the Ledger crew had to borrow a flatbed truck from a local lumber company, and he helped McDougal, Delaney and O’Neill load all the newsprint onto the truck to transport elsewhere. The tricky thing was, because there was so much newsprint and the Ledger’s storage facility was unusable, they had to find several places in town to store it all.
“We had to borrow a big flatbed truck and then went to Mayfield and borrowed a clamp truck,” Stom said. “We came back and had to take all those rolls (of newsprint) and put them on pallets, and then Ted begged and pleaded with everyone in the world to let us put five rolls here, five rolls there. We went to Vanderbilt Chemical and they took two pallets full of paper, Fisher Price took some, and I can’t remember who else (helped store them). … We didn’t have a place to store the paper, and they didn’t really have any room either, so we had pallets (stored all over town).
“After the whole night of doing that, then we had to take the clamp truck back to Mayfield Saturday night, early Sunday morning, because Mayfield was going to need it for their paper Monday, and then we had to get the truck back to the lumber company. This was all just the first night – and we ran out of gas on the way back to Murray, and since there were no cell phones, we were stuck in Stella and we went knocking on doors. Finally, we got somebody to answer us, but they wouldn’t let us in. They wouldn’t even give us a phone book, and they just said, ‘You tell me who you want to call and we’ll look it up.’ So we called the ad manager, Rick Orr, woke him up and he brought us gas.
“He gets out there at about 3 o’clock in the morning with gas and starts pouring in the gas tank of this flatbed truck, and it starts pouring over because the tank’s full. It had two tanks, and being press people, we didn’t know this! You had to flip a switch to make it go from one tank to the other. The toggle switch was under the dashboard and we didn’t have a clue, so we were sitting on 30 gallons of gas we didn’t know about.”
The Ledger was mostly printed at the Mayfield Messenger, although it was also printed a couple of times at the Paris Post-Intelligencer in Paris, Tennessee, Stom said. During this period of the press crew having to drive back and forth between Mayfield and Murray six days a week, the current Ledger & Times building was being constructed on the south side of town. In late February 1982, the press room was completed, so the paper could finally stop relying on out-of-town press runs.
“The whole building was a shell except for the press room,” Stom said. “Nothing else was done – no walls or anything. There was no parking lot, so we had to walk on wooden planks through the mud to get to the side door.”
Looking back on his teenage years at the Ledger, Stom said it is sad to reflect on the fact that McDougal, O’Neill, Delaney, McCutcheon and Workman have all since died. He does laugh, though, when he thinks about the makeshift dark room the photographers had to use in the bathroom at the temporary offices on Fourth Street. Since no light could be let in through the door while someone was working, it led to some very frustrating moments for the entire staff, Stom said.
“If you had to use the bathroom and someone was in there developing film, you just had to wait!” he said.
