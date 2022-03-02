MURRAY – After the tornado that struck Mayfield on Dec. 10, donations poured into the community from all over Kentucky and the entire country. Although those donations have helped families immensely, Graves County charities were not equipped to handle all of them, so Angels Attic Thrift Shop in Murray and other area organizations have assisted in finding homes for the massive surplus.
Angels Attic Manager Mike Crook said the store began renting storage space a few years ago and at the time, he wondered if he would ever be able to fill the space. It is primarily used to store things like out-of-season items, such as the summer clothes staff members and volunteers will be stocking soon. While the warehouse isn’t currently filled wall-to-wall, the extra storage has come in quite handy in the last three months as Graves County organizations have received thousands more donations than they are equipped to handle.
“Because of the tragedy at the candle factory, the damage and the governor and the president coming in, it got national attention,” Crook said. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but they got swamped with donations of everything. They’ve got enough water at the fairgrounds to create a lake. When you get donations coming in that quick, it’s a blessing, but they couldn’t handle it. Schools, churches, the fairgrounds, the airport, any number of places (were receiving huge quantities), so they started calling us.”
Crook said Angels Attic has accepted excess donations from at least 16 different sources. Mayfield-based organizations included Purchase Ford, the Graves County Airport, Graves County Fairgrounds, Graves County middle and high schools, Catalyst Church, His House Church and warehouse, Trace Creek Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church and Sharon Baptist Church. Another Graves County source was Community Fellowship Church in Hickory.
Murray organizations with surpluses included the Murray State University Athletic Department and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post. Other donations came from the Pilgrims Pride plants in both Mayfield and Harrisonburg, Virginia; people from Gainesville, Georgia who worked with Samaritan’s Purse; residents from New York and Ocala, Florida; and people at Kenlake State Resort Park.
The items that Angels Attic received from Mayfield are being stored in stacked gaylord boxes, which are used for moving or storing large amounts of objects on pallets or skids. Although they are not all exactly the same dimensions, Crook said the boxes generally measure approximately 40-by-40 inches, and he said the warehouse is currently storing about 250 skids of donations. That isn’t even the overall total, as about 30 skids were sorted through in the last two weeks, he said.
One of the big reasons Angels Attic was asked to assist was because most organizations are not set up to deal with thousands of used clothing items. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) always advises the public to give financial contributions to disaster victims because, according to FEMA’s website, “Used clothing is rarely a useful item to collect and send into the disaster area because it is hard to clean, sort, pack, transport, store and distribute. Mounds of clothing take up valuable warehouse space and frequently end up being discarded.” The website suggests instead selling clothing in a yard sale and then donating the money raised.
“Clothing is probably 75% of what they got; not that they didn’t need it, but they (were in more need of) food and toiletries,” Crook said. “So they started calling us, and I’m sure there were others they called too. We’re blessed with a big warehouse and we know how to handle a lot, and I know a place where I can get these (gaylord boxes) for little to nothing.”
Crook said that since Angels Attic does not want any of the virtual mountain of donations it has received to end up in a landfill, it has established a $50 tornado assistance voucher.
“If they’ve (been affected by the tornado) and their kids need clothes for school or whatever it is, they can come in and we’ll give them a $50 voucher and they can shop for free – anything in there except furniture,” Crook said. “If you need another one in a month, we’ll do another one. The last I counted, there have been 30 or 35 people that have come in and taken advantage of that.”
Crook said the voucher will be good until June 30 because he expects new needs to arise as the weather changes and tornado victims need spring and summer clothes. He said families requesting the voucher are asked to provide proof that they were affected by the tornado because the Attic believes it will likely help far more people who need it than it will give away items to dishonest people.
“Someone asked me, ‘Mike, how do you know whether someone’s just pulling your leg?’” Crook said. “I said, ‘If someone is lying to us about this, that’s on them and the Lord; it’s not on me.’ I’m going to do what we do, and that’s help.”
Proceeds from Angels Attic sales support the Angels Community Clinic, Murray-Calloway County Need Line and HOPE Calloway.
