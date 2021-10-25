MURRAY – About three years into changing its mission from primarily supporting the Angels Community Clinic, the Angels Attic Thrift Shop has provided a combined $284,000 to HOPE Calloway and Murray-Calloway County Need Line.
According to a history of Angels Attic compiled by board members, the thrift shop’s origins date back to early 2002, when it started as an outreach of St. John’s Episcopal Church to support Angels Community Clinic. The clinic had opened in February 2000 to provide free medical care and prescription drugs to working families without health insurance.
After Congress passed the Affordable Care Act and President Barack Obama signed the bill into law in 2010, the health insurance market underwent immense changes. Kentucky eventually added 300,000 participants to its expanded Medicaid program, so the Angels Community Clinic saw a big drop in clients. Angels Attic board member Donna Herndon, who is still the vice chair for the Angels Community Clinic board, said this is why the Attic board decided to expand its mission and put its revenue to better use helping struggling families with other needs beyond medical care.
“We started (in 2002) funding the Angels Clinic, but the government expansion of health care programs has reduced the need for what we offer, so we began to fund Need Line and HOPE Calloway,” Herndon said.
HOPE Calloway was formed in September 2020 through the merger of Gentry House and the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition. Angels Attic began making contributions to Gentry House in 2015 after the Angels Attic board learned of a funding crisis that threatened to close the organization, which served homeless families in Calloway County. The board made a one-time gift of $12,000 to save the Gentry House from closure, and in 2018, the board made a $4,000 monthly commitment to the agency. To date, Angels Attic has provided $256,000 to HOPE Calloway under both that name and as Gentry House, Herndon said.
After a community-wide application process, the Angels Attic Board board identified Need Line as an additional recipient of monthly support and committed $4,000 a month to that agency as well. Need Line provides food to families in need, as well as assisting with utility bills and other necessities. To date, Angels Attic has provided Need Line with $28,000, Herndon said.
Since Angels Attic started, it has provided a combined total of $2,185,456 to Angels Clinic, HOPE Calloway and Need Line as of July 24, which Herndon said does not account for all the in-kind support the agencies have also received. The Attic board has committed $96,000 in additional funding to HOPE Calloway and Need Line for the 2021-22 fiscal year, she said.
Angels Attic Board of Directors Chair Bonnie Higginson said the board and staff members from the Attic, HOPE Calloway and Need Line recently unveiled a large, new banner that has gone up at the store to build more public awareness of the Attic’s mission.
“We worked hard to get this banner together,” Higginson said. “What we’re trying to do is to make sure folks in the community know about the great work of Need Line and HOPE Calloway, and also realize that some of funding for these two great nonprofit organizations comes from Angels Attic.”
Herndon said that although the scope of Angels Attic’s mission has changed, the Attic board still helps with access to medical care for the smaller number of people who meet the necessary criteria.
“The Angels Clinic is still trying to take care of people who have fallen through the cracks who meet our guidelines,” Herndon said. “The Need Line Board met (last week), and they’re going to be processing applications, which will be reviewed by Vonnie Hays-Adams, who is an Angels Clinic board member who heads up charity care at the hospital. She will identify people who fit the guidelines for Angels Community Clinic, and we’ll be able to use the interest from our (investment with) Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation Endowment. Recently, we had a $10,000 gift to that endowment, so that generates more interest. And because we have so few patients, we’re really pleased that we’ve got that endowment … so we can still meet the needs of the people who fall through the cracks with the expansion of the Medicaid program.”
“I’ve been really pleased, given the last year-and-a-half, that we’ve been able to continue to support HOPE Calloway and Need Line at the same levels, because it was touch and go for a while,” Higginson said. “We really appreciate the fact that, not only do we have amazing people who donate to Angels Attic, but we also have people who shop at Angels Attic, and those two entities are really critical to our success.”
Herndon added that during the pandemic, the Angels Attic board did have to use some reserve funds to keep up their monthly commitments to the organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.