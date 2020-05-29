MURRAY —As Angels Attic Thrift Shop prepares to reopen Tuesday, its mission is changing a bit.
Angels Attic was started to fund the Angels Community Clinic, but because of how much the health insurance market has changed in the decade since the Affordable Care Act was first implemented, the Angels Attic Board of Directors decided in the last few months to divert some of its proceeds toward the Gentry House. More recently, the board decided to begin contributing funds to Need Line because of the number of families that organization serves.
The Angels Clinic held its grand opening on Valentine’s Day in 2000 with the purpose of providing free medical care and prescription medications to the uninsured working families of Calloway County. After Congress passed the ADA and President Barack Obama signed the bill into law in 2010, Kentucky eventually added 300 participants to its expanded Medicaid program.
Donna Herndon, one of the founders of Angels Clinic and current vice chair of its board, said in a January interview with the Ledger & Times that when it first opened 20 years ago, patients would start forming a line hours before the clinic opened every Tuesday. Now, the clinic may only see a few patients a week.
Angels Attic Board Chairman Bobby Martin said the board went through a grant application process before making its decision.
“We had, I think, about a dozen grant applications from community charities, and we sent the applications we had to a committee that looked those over and made recommendations to the board as to which one we thought would be the best,” Martin said. “We then took it to the full board. The committee, I think, had narrowed it down to four entities, but then decided that, given the circumstances with the coronavirus and the need that it seems like it’s creating, that Need Line was the one that had the greatest need (and the ability) to do the greatest amount of things as a community organization.
“Basic things like food, utility bills and things like that were of first importance, and it seemed like Need Line was serving more people in the community than some of the other entities were. Not that those were less important, but the need just kind of showed up greater, and that’s why we thought Need Line might be the place to go, at least at this point, to get food and utilities and other basic needs out to the people who really have the need.”
Martin said he also wanted the community to understand that the Angels Attic board is not turning its back on Angels Clinic.
“(The clinic is) not very active right now, but the idea of the Attic is still to help the community,” he said. “As I said, we don’t want folks to think that we’re turning our back on the clinic. There’s a need there and the Attic is still going to be supportive of that and do what they can to help the clinic financially if there is a need as things go forward.”
Like many businesses, Angels Attic closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though they continued to accept donations throughout the quarantine. Angels Attic Manager Mike Crook said he and staff still have a huge amount of donations to sort through, and crews will be working every day between now and Tuesday to prepare for opening to the public.
“We’ve been taking donations for (almost) three months since COVID, but we haven’t been selling,” he said Thursday. “You can’t fathom what we have.”
