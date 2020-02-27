MURRAY — With the decrease in the people served through the Angel’s Community Clinic in Murray, Angels Attic is looking to use the funds it raises to help local nonprofit groups through grants.
Angels Attic is currently accepting proposals for grant funds for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Specifically, the group will be looking to aid nonprofits that serve the health and wellness needs of Calloway County residents. The announcement was made Wednesday during the February meeting of Calloway United Benevolent Services.
“We are very excited about being able to offer grants for nonprofits,” said Angels Attic board member Bonnie Higginson. “We are asking for proposals from nonprofit organizations that serve the health and wellness needs of Calloway County residents. I suppose you can define health and wellness in any number of ways, so keep that in mind. There is not a specific, closed definition that we have there.”
Higginson said health and wellness could range from programs that get people active to programs concerning mental health. Angels Attic will be taking grant proposals until March 27, and Higginson asked those who would be applying to give as much information about the project seeking funding as possible.
“We expect to award one or two grants, and this is the first year we are doing this,” Higginson said. “It is possible that there could be more than two, but the conversations among board members have been one or two, maybe more depending on what we receive from the community.”
Higginson said grants would be awarded by fiscal year, and funding would begin July 1 with annual evaluation for renewal by the Angels Attic Board of Directors.
“They can be renewed annually, so we won’t necessarily start all over every year; we want to have sustaining grants,” she said.
Angels Attic currently has a range from $5,000 to $48,000 in funds allocated for grants in the coming fiscal year. Higginson stressed the importance of organizations providing as much information as possible.
“If you have written grants before, you will know it is important to consider that the readers of the proposals might not know very much about your group,” she said. “The more detail you can provide about the people to be served, and how the grant will be implemented, the better off you will be in terms of informing us.”
Donna Herndon with the Angels Attic board said the store will still be providing funding to the Gentry House and the Angel’s Community Clinic. But that with the decrease in use of the clinic, it made more sense to utilize funds that would have traditionally gone to the clinic for this new endeavor, she said.
“We are still giving $4,000 a month to the Gentry House, and that will continue. We have been giving $4,000 a month to the Angels Clinic,” Herndon said. “What we are doing now at the clinic – we weren’t averaging but one patient a week, so you can’t keep a clinic open for that. We have built some reserves at the clinic because we had continued to get donations from the attic for the past several months.
“So we are taking phone calls, monitoring the phones. And if anyone meets our eligibility guidelines, then our office manager screens the calls and will set up appointments for anyone who meets the clinic guidelines. We will pay for their care and medications; so we are still taking care of those folks and the hospital has let us keep the house.
“Right now, that makes the money available to other organizations in the community, so we are expanding our focus a bit with health and wellness, so it is not just health.”
Angels Attic anticipates awarding a sustaining grant to one or two organizations by April 30, to begin as monthly installments on July 1. Applications can be accessed online at angelsatticmurray.org/grant/, and printed applications are available at Angels Attic Thrift Shop. Completed applications can be delivered to Angels Attic or e-mailed to angelsattic@murray-ky.net. If sent by mail, applications much be postmarked no later than March 27.
