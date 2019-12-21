MURRAY – This holiday season, resist the urge to wrap up a furry, barking present for under the tree.
Emily Cook, the animal control officer for Calloway County, says those wanting to gift pets for Christmas should do adequate research on the potential pets first. What parents often don’t realize when adopting a pet as a gift for their children, is that they will be the ones to care for the animal and will need to spay or neuter the animal.
Cook suggests sponsoring the adoption fee for an animal so that the gift recipient can choose which animal will be a good match and can choose an appropriate time to adopt.
Another option for those wanting a furry companion for the holidays is fostering a pet. Cook said that fostering is a great way to take on a pet but not be committed permanently. The Humane Society of Calloway County has a program for animals to be transferred from the Murray/Calloway County Animal Shelter to a foster home.
Kathy Hodge, the executive director of the Humane Society of Calloway County, said that while a pet can make a great gift for some families during the holidays, for most families, Christmas is not an ideal time to adopt a new pet.
Hodge said that for most people, the holiday season is very busy, with lots of visitors coming and going from a home and lots of travel. This can be difficult for a new pet, which needs plenty of attention and care while establishing a routine and becoming a member of the family. Hodge said that when given as Christmas presents, pets often become one more gift item in the mix of other toys and presents children receive.
One way to gift a pet for Christmas is to get the supplies and accessories needed for a pet and let the recipient open those items, Hodge said. A family could decide on a size of dog they would prefer and purchase the appropriate dog bed, food, treats and food and water bowls for children to open on Christmas. For children, this can build anticipation toward a new pet, and once the holidays are over, the family can go together to adopt a dog from the shelter. This helps the whole family be excited and involved in the adoption process.
As for fostering a pet, Hodge said that makes everything the Humane Society does possible.
“We have to have people who are willing to take these animals into their homes and be there to give puppies or adult dogs either a good transition or a brand new start in life,” Hodge said. The Humane Society covers all expenses associated with fostering an animal, and they only ask that the individual taking in a foster pet would have the time to spend working with the animal on potty training, socialization and basic obedience training to make the animal more adoptable, Hodge said.
Both Cook and Hodge stated that the main priority for the animal shelter and Humane Society is spaying and neutering animals. The Humane Society of Calloway County coordinates with local veterinarians to offer the Fixed for Life program, through which anyone can get a half-price voucher to spay or neuter a pet.
“We just want to make it as economical as possible for people to get this done because it is a huge part of the underlying cause of all of the other programs that we have,” Hodge said. “There’s just too many animals and not enough homes.”
There are several ways for members of the community to get involved with both the Murray/Calloway County Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Calloway County.
Cook said the animal shelter is currently accepting donations toward a new fencing project which will create eight new kennels. The project will cost $10,000, and currently $2,200 has been raised.
Those who want to volunteer their time are welcome to visit the animal shelter. Cleaning begins at 8 a.m. every day and walking and socializing the animals begins at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Hodge said the Humane Society is always open to volunteers, and the application to volunteer can be found on their website at forthepets.org.
Additionally, the Humane Society accepts donations on their website and in their office. Hodge said donors can specify which program or purpose they would like donations to be disbursed to, and that the Fixed for Life and dog adoption programs are in particular need for funding.
