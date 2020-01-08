MURRAY — The annual West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show will be returning this weekend to the CFSB Center in Murray.
The event will be in its 36th year, and as always will offer the latest in a variety of watercraft and outdoor vehicles ranging from pontoons to campers. Nancy Mieure, who has organized the event for nearly 20 years, said it draws people from all over the community and beyond.
“It gives an opportunity for people in the region to come in and see what is new for 2020 in all kinds of different boats and campers,” Mieure said. “It is a family friendly event with free admission this year. Four of the area high school bass fishing teams are going to be working at the door handing out programs. They will be taking donations, and those donations will be split evenly between those teams.”
She said those teams will be from Calloway, Marshall, Trigg and McCracken counties. In addition to the various outdoor toys that will be on display, the event will also feature plenty of activities for kids, as well as a women’s section that will feature vendors selling a variety of Tupperware, Scentsy and other items. Mieure said the show is also the only chance for visitors to take advantage of show-only deals.
Mieure said that the event has always had good attendance despite the occasional run-in with bad weather. Last year, she said, snow created a few problems, but this year there is only a forecast for rain.
“We are not expecting snow, which is a good thing,” she said. “There is supposed to be rain this weekend, so it will be a great opportunity for people to get out and forget about the rain for a while.”
The event will also feature a variety of seminars covering a variety of outdoors topics, which will range from professional fishermen to members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, who will provide an update on the Asian carp situation at Kentucky Lake.
The seminar schedule is as follows:
Friday, Jan. 10
• 5:30 p.m. – “Bass Fishing: Locating High Percentage Areas”
Presented by Brandon Hunter
Saturday, Jan. 11
• 11 a.m. – “Asian Carp Update: What is KDFWR Doing?”
Presented by Jessica Morris
• 12:30 p.m. – “Winning with the Elite”
Presented by Terry Bolton
• 2 p.m. – “Changing Crappie Tactics / New Tricks”
Presented by Doug Wynn
• 3:30 p.m. – “Marine Electronics: What’s New?”
Presented by Matt Quinn
• 5 p.m. – “Trophy Care in the Field and Shingani Safaris – Hunting in Africa”
Presented by Mitch Nesbitt and Riaan Vosloo
Sunday, Jan. 12
• 12 p.m. – “Changing Crappie Tactics / New Tricks”
Presented by Doug Wynn
• 2 p.m. – What Happened to the Bass at Kentucky Lake?
Presented by Adam Martin
For more information on this weekend’s event visit http://www.murrayshow.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.