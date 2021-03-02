MURRAY — The 2020 Statewide Tornado Safety Drill is scheduled for Wednesday morning at about 9:07 a.m.
The National Weather Service will trigger the alert announcing the drill. The storm sirens in Murray and Hazel and on the MSU campus will be sounded and weather radios will be activated. Schools and businesses are encouraged to conduct a sheltering drill in response. This annual test is conducted to determine that all communication and warning systems are working properly and for plans to be tested and practiced.
If severe weather happens to be in the forecast on that date, the drill may be rescheduled. At this point the forecast is calling for no such weather during the test.
The occasion of the Statewide Drill is also an appropriate time for all persons, businesses and agencies to review their plans for how they would respond in the case of a severe storm or tornado. Residents are reminded regularly of how severe storms can quickly arrive and produce a life-threatening emergency. Murray and Calloway County has experienced tornadoes in recent years but, fortunately, they have been relatively weak and have not produced injuries in several years.
The primary purpose of warning sirens is to alert the public, especially those who are outdoors, that an emergency situation exists. Upon hearing a siren, persons should seek shelter and turn on a radio, TV or weather radio for more information. Anyone who lives or work in the rural areas of the county, out of range of the city sirens, are especially encouraged to have a NOAA Weather Radio with SAME technology.
This drill can also be a reminder that citizens who haven’t yet done so should add their phone numbers to the county’s “CodeRED” alerting system’s database. This system is used to notify the public when emergency hazardous situations are expected. CodeRED provides a “Weather Warning” telephone call but residents must “opt-in” for this service. While this is not a full replacement for a weather radio, like a siren, it can provide a timely warning in the event of severe weather. Residents can sign up for the CodeRED service and for the optional weather warning calls by going to the county web page at https://www.callowaycounty-ky.gov/ and clicking in the “CodeRED” box at the bottom of the page. Those who do not have a computer may call the Calloway County Judge Executive’s office at 270-753-2920 and request to be enrolled in this service. CodeRED also has an “app” for smartphones that works in any community which has CodeRED. There is no charge to citizens for the CodeRED service.
Tornadoes may occur any time of the year; but most happen in April, May and June. Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 1-5, is to remind everyone of this and to encourage timely preparation.
