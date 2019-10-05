Today I am going to talk about Hum, a vehicle safety app for Verizon customers that I recently tried out for a couple of months.
Let me say up front that with the App of the Week feature, it is not our intention to endorse any companies or provide free advertisement for them. We are simply trying to provide our readers with information based on our own – admittedly limited – experience with these services. I happen to be a Verizon customer because a longtime friend of my wife’s used to work at the corporate store in Paducah at the time we wanted to upgrade our phone, so she talked us into switching from our previous provider.
So with that said, I recently went back to the Verizon store to get a new phone and the service representative told me I could get unlimited data on my plan if I signed up for Hum by Verizon, a service that tracks your vehicle and keeps tabs on how safely you are driving. It will also contact emergency services if it detects a crash, which would be helpful if you are not able to use your phone. Since it is plugged into your vehicle’s diagnostic port, Hum is also supposed to alert you if there are problems with your automobile that you need to have fixed. Hum is similar to the OnStar System with which some GM vehicles now come equipped.
I usually try not to fall for promotions like this because there is almost always a catch you’re not told about upfront, but I fell for it this time because I was tired of constantly monitoring my data usage and only allowing my daughter to stream videos in the car during the last week of my billing cycle. I was told by the employee that all I had to do to get a deal on unlimited data was pay $5 for the device that plugs into the diagnostic port and a $40 activation fee.
Unfortunately, I did not understand that Hum is a subscription service, which I learned after I downloaded the app on my phone. The advertised price is about $15 a month, and although I wasn’t charged that much, two separate $5 charges connected to Hum started showing up on my bill after that. When I contacted Verizon through their service hotline, I was told that canceling the service would not nullify my unlimited data plan but that I was under a three-year contract and I would have to pay a $105 cancellation fee if I canceled early. Although I hated to pay that much at one time, I went ahead and did it because I thought that would be preferable to paying around $360 over the course of three years.
So apart from the cost, is the app and accompanying hardware useful? Though many people might be freaked out by being tracked by an electronic device, I will admit that it was interesting to observe my driving habits through the app since I might not always be paying close attention to how I am driving over the course of time. The app keeps track of every “trip” you make and how many miles you drive each week and assigns you a safety score from 1 to 100 based on how many “events” are incurred during the trips. These events include sharp cornering, high speed, hard braking and rapid acceleration, and the app also monitors your phone usage on the road.
I did find it interesting that my scores were usually very good, averaging around the high 80s or early 90s. I’ve always believed I’m a pretty good driver, but my wife, Sanci, would probably also say I’m too aggressive. She sometimes gets nervous when I change lanes too quickly for her taste to pass slow drivers on four-lane highways or interstates. I’ve also often teased her about how she grips the side of the passenger door when I don’t slow down quickly enough while approaching a stoplight or a vehicle in front of us. So even though I think I’m a safe driver overall, I will admit there is always room for improvement, so it was reassuring for the app to show that maybe I’m a more conscientious driver than I had realized.
So why did I cancel? Obviously, the cost was the deciding factor. It’s a good safety feature, and it’s comforting to know that if I were in a single vehicle accident that knocked me out and there was no one there to call the police, Hum would call them for me. However, I don’t know if that scenario is likely enough to warrant $10 a month when I already have so many other expenses. You could look at it as an insurance policy, but considering that I already have to have health insurance and insurance for my vehicle and my home, I just can’t justify spending any more.
So while this product and app might not be for everyone, especially those on a tight budget, I will end on a positive note and say it is still an automotive and mobile technology innovation that is worth applauding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.