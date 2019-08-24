This week, I am reviewing an app I recently heard about called Audm (pronounced like “autumn”), which allows users to listen to audio versions of recent stories from a long list of popular magazines.
To get straight to the point, I love this app and I would definitely recommend it to anyone who enjoys long-form journalism, whether you like to read about politics and current events, technology, pop culture or a variety of other topics. If you will indulge me (and if not, you can just skip straight to the end), I’m going to talk about why this particular app fits into my busy lifestyle and how my current reading habits have been shaped over time.
I still subscribe to several magazines, and in my 20s, I used to practically read them cover to cover. Even if I didn’t read every page, I at least looked at every page to make sure I didn’t miss anything interesting. However, with a 6-year-old and a 1-year-old to take care of – not to mention a very busy work schedule that often includes editing stories at home when they’re written or finished after I leave the office for the day – I don’t read magazines nearly as much as I used to. It wasn’t too many years ago that I always made sure to keep at least one magazine in my car at all times in case I had to wait in line at a restaurant or something like that. I didn’t want to be bored for a single minute, and I always had plenty of recreational reading to do.
I will admit, though, that I can’t blame my current lack of reading solely on kids or my work responsibilities. Up until about the time I finished college, I still read books for at least a few minutes to an hour every day, but once I started working, that slowed down quite a bit. Since I didn’t have internet in my apartment the entire time I lived in Trigg County and worked at The Cadiz Record, perhaps I should have read a lot more novels than I did during those almost 2 1/2 years. However, the only other reporter at the newspaper came over almost every evening after work, and being a talented cook, he would often make dinner we would watch TV. Since it was such a small town, we relied on each other (and my large DVD library) for entertainment, so I didn’t get to spend that much time alone to facilitate a lot of reading.
But even then, I read magazines a lot, including almost every day while I ate lunch. Probably the first major death blow to my magazine reading habits came when I bought my first smart phone in 2012. Even though I do love my gadgets, I have often been a late adopter in the past. I didn’t even get my first cell phone until the summer of 2005, which was right before my final year of college. Since I went to school for five years, that meant I was unreachable any time I was outside of my dorm room for four whole years! In the mobile society in which we live now, I’m sure it would be difficult for today’s college students to imagine how my social life (not to mention my long-distance relationship with my girlfriend and now wife) survived.
So yes, I did not purchase my first iPhone until I was almost 30 years old, and at that time, it was only the third phone I have ever owned. Even though I thought smartphones were really cool and I enjoyed playing around with them whenever someone would let me check theirs out, it didn’t seem necessary to me. Looking back on it, I think part of my reluctance might have come from the knowledge that giving up my flip phone would have a major impact on my life, as it seems to for so many in today’s society. And sure enough, having internet access in my pocket at all times vastly changed my reading habits. Sure, I read a lot of magazines on my phone, but it is an entirely different experience from reading them on paper, and I sometimes don’t finish all the articles because I tend to read a few paragraphs at a time during spare moments instead of reading from beginning to end in one of two sittings.
But smartphones didn’t only change the way I read magazine articles in my spare moments. It also meant I had access to video entertainment at all times, which now takes up much more of my time than it used. Because of the easy access and because we are also currently living in the age of “Peak TV” – as FX network president John Landgraf labeled it several years ago – I usually catch up on various TV shows during my lunch break. My old habit of carrying a magazine with me to work and opening it in the break room in the middle of the day has completely disappeared.
Even though I love being able to watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and dozens of TV networks’ individual apps on my phone any time I want, I do occasionally get wistful when a new magazine comes in the mail and I flip through it and realize that I have no idea when I’m going to get around to reading those articles.
That’s where Audm comes in. I had never heard of it before the host of one of the many podcasts I listen to recommended it a few weeks ago. I downloaded it not realizing that it was a subscription service, so I was disappointed when I saw there would be a charge if I continued using. Even so, I thought I would try it out anyway. Unlike a lot of subscription services that give you at least a five-day or seven-day free trial, Audm only offers three days. After that, the cost is $6.99 a month.
This service is perfectly suited to my interests because
I have enjoyed audiobooks since my days cleaning the offices at my dad’s law firm in middle and high school. They were still mostly on tape at that time and I checked out every single Stephen King book on tape my local library had, as well as new novels and classics from the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, George Orwell and others. Because of this, I am already primed to enjoy listening to magazine articles read aloud to me.
It is certainly a different experience than reading it, but I have always bristled at how some people look down on audiobook listeners, automatically assuming that because the listener didn’t put in the effort to read a novel with their own eyes, that somehow makes the audiobook experience inferior. The way I see it, audiobooks combine two things I have a deep love for: great literature (or in the case of Audm, quality journalism) and great acting. A really good actor can bring a novel or magazine article to life, and listening to the performance of that writing is, in my opinion, its own unique and valuable experience.
The readers used by Audm are quite good and do not distract from the writing in any way. Without a doubt, I would recommend this service, and I do think $6.99 a month is a really good value, especially considering that you get access to stories from around 50 magazines, including WIRED, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, Esquire, The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, Popular Mechanics, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic and many others. In the last week, I listened to more magazine articles while driving or doing household chores than I had read in months, even though some of the stories were inside magazines I had already received in the mail.
Unfortunately for me, even though I think less than $7 is a more than fair price, I can’t really justify adding that cost to my monthly bills at this time, especially since podcasts are free and I have dozens if not hundreds on my phone that I’m already trying to get to. But I guarantee you that I will some day sign up for the app permanently, and I definitely think everyone should at least check it out for a free trial to see if they like it.
