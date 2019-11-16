On Tuesday, we were hit with one of the earliest snowfalls on record in Calloway County. On the same day, Disney launched its new streaming service Disney +. Coincidence? Maybe. But I’m not entirely convinced Disney doesn’t have some means of controlling the weather at this point.
Joking aside, my Facebook feed on Tuesday was full of friends and acquaintances talking about what Disney fare they were planning to stream on the snow day. The first choice I made was “The Mandalorian,” a new original, live-action series in the “Star Wars” universe. I plan to write more about that show in particular next week, but for now I will stick with highlighting the service itself and my personal experience with it so far.
The service had a few hiccups on launch day, as you might expect with any large service rollout. Some people reported a never-ending loading screen, and some had issues with video quality. I myself only had an issue getting the app to work on my phone, but the app I downloaded on my Samsung TV worked well, and the video quality was fantastic.
(My editor, Hawkins Teague, told me to make sure to note that if you have a 4K/Ultra High Definition television set, you will not be disappointed. For no extra charge – unlike Netflix – the service offers around 70 titles in 4K resolution and with HDR [high dynamic range], which makes the colors really pop. Many of the 4K-quality movies – including the “Star Wars” films – have not been available in that format before, either for streaming or on 4K Blu-ray Disc. So that’s a big bonus for those of you who are real video quality geeks.)
The service comes in at $6.99/month, with some other packaging options available. For example, if you don’t yet have Hulu or ESPN +, you can get a package deal with access to all those services for roughly $13. But since I already have Hulu, and don’t care much at all about sports, I just went with the basic service package.
The interface for the streaming service is very, very similar to Hulu’s platform. This isn’t entirely surprising considering that Disney owns the lion’s share of Hulu. So if you currently use Hulu, just imagine that interface with a Disney skin on it.
The service is divided up into different content sections. Since Disney has been buying up so much intellectual property, they have that content conveniently bundled together to make it easier to find what you are looking for. Marvel Studios has its own tab, with Pixar, Disney movies, and Star Wars each getting their own little sections within the app.
I have spent all my time in the “Star Wars” and Marvel tabs, watching “The Mandalorian’s” first episode about four times throughout the week. I have also started watching the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the order they took place in the MCU’s overarching storyline. This has been fun so far, but it is worth noting that not ALL of the Marvel movies and Star Wars fare is up for viewing on Disney + yet.
For example, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “The Last Jedi” are two movies that are still available on Netflix. Due to that arrangement with the license, it will be on Disney + at a later date. Also absent from the MCU offerings are any of the Spider-Man movies, as Sony still owns the rights to that character, and was previously embroiled in a legal battle with Disney over Spidey’s fate.
All this being said, I haven’t even scratched the surface of the plethora of movies and TV shows from my childhood that are on the service. A big draw for parents my age has been sharing the movies of their childhood with their kids. Though one Facebook post made me laugh really hard, as a friend’s daughter chose to watch “Frozen” again, in spite of the myriad of other things on offer. But I guess that is parenthood for you.
Disney + has done a lot of things right in my opinion. It has a solid launch library, and the promise of new original content in the future. It is really cashing in on the nostalgia dollar, which Disney seems to be obsessed with doing these days. But it definitely works! While I am there almost exclusively for the new “Star Wars” content that will be released through the platform, a lot of folks my age seem content to just relive their childhood with classics.
So if you have kids or grandkids, you should check this service out at least for the free week’s trial. The service allows you a healthy amount of screens, so you and the whole family can stream whatever it may be you want to see on your own devices. But even if you are just a kid at heart, Disney + is definitely worth taking a look at.
