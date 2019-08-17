I have previously written about Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, Disney+, in addition to Disney’s de-facto control of the streaming service Hulu. The media behemoth announced not long ago that it would be offering a package deal for consumers when their service goes live in November.
The package deal, at $12.99 a month, will offer users access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, putting them in a good position to be a competitor with other streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The move also seems to be significantly more affordable than HBO Max’s rumored streaming price of $16 or $17 a month. Currently, Hulu is available for $5.99 a month (with ads), and ESPN+ costs $4.99.
Disney+ will provide users access to the myriad of content Disney has, including its own features and shows, in addition to content from Marvel Studios and the “Star Wars” franchise. While that content alone is enough to draw many consumers, Disney is making their package even more appealing by offering Hulu content as well as sports content through ESPN+.
The package will include the ad-supported tier for Hulu, while ESPN+ provides “hundreds of MLB, NHL and MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college sports, international rugby, cricket, the full library of ESPN Films including ’30 for 30,’ and more.” Disney is poised at this point to ultimately provide a ton of content in three distinct areas: general entertainment, family and sports.
These days, it seems every major network is attempting to break into the streaming game. While this does provide a lot of options for consumers, it also prompts some users to be very choosey about what they want to spend money on. Hulu alone has different subscription options that allow for access to live TV and other content, such as HBO.
As a millennial, I weigh my streaming options based on what I watch, typically who is making the best content. My generation is also well-known for just pirating content rather than paying for it, so a reasonable price point is a must to get my generation to pay for anything. I currently pay for Hulu without commercials and Amazon Prime Video, so roughly $25 a month. My folks have been kind enough to let me piggy-back on their Netflix account, as is a common theme for many households across the country.
So Disney is actually taking a very smart approach to this market by offering a wide array of content suitable to many audiences for a very reasonable price. While I am not a big fan of sports, the idea of paying less or the same amount for Hulu ($11.99) while also gaining access to Disney+ is enough for me to seriously consider this package in the future, and will likely be a selling point for many households.
I remember about 10 years ago first getting Netflix and being blown away by streaming then, and the trajectory for streaming services is only continuing to broaden. More and more content producers are wanting a slice of the streaming pie and are attempting to set up their own services to do so.
The move from Disney is one of the most promising I have seen in this realm in some time, and I feel confident when its service debuts in November, it will likely be met with great success. Should I choose to go with this package deal, I will essentially pay about a dollar more for two new streaming sources.
