This week it seems like there was a mass exodus from a nursing home and the escapees somehow ended up on my Facebook feed. That was because a majority of my friends were using the FaceApp phone application to apply a filter to photos of themselves that made them all look like old folks – much to my distress, if I am being honest.
The application has been getting a lot of attention this week due to its popularity. Among the concerns for some is the country of origin of the application: Russia. FaceApp is a mobile application for both iOS and Android devices developed by the Russian company Wireless Lab.
The app uses neural network technology to automatically generate highly realistic transformations of faces in photographs. The app can transform a face to make it smile, look younger, older, or even change genders.
The app is — at its core — very fun, as is evidenced by its widespread use over the past week especially. But this widespread use and the developer’s country of origin has prompted some concern among politicians and others in regard to user data and privacy.
Forbes, Ars Technica, The Washington Post and numerous other news outlets have reported on the application, and the concerns with it. According to a report from Ars Technica, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for a federal investigation into FaceApp, saying the Russian-operated mobile application “could pose national security and privacy risks for millions of U.S. citizens.”
In a Tweet from Schumer on Thursday, reported on by Forbes, he implored the FBI and Federal Trade Commission to look into such national security and privacy risks. Schumer’s concerns stem from users being required to “provide full, irrevocable access to their personal photos and data.”
Among the principal concerns for some is the potential misuse for user’s biometric data. Given the numerous inquiries into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Schumer seems to be eyeing FaceApp and its developer as a potential agent in collecting the biometric data of U.S. citizens.
The thing is, FaceApp is not a new application, and has been around for both phone operating systems since 2017. The app has only recently generated a larger user base due to its use by numerous celebrities on social media.
While Schumer may have questions about where the data used in the application is sent, a report by TechCrunch says that those concerns are unfounded according to a statement from Wireless Lab.
“The answers to (Schumer’s) questions, should we choose to believe them, are that user data is not in fact sent to Russia, the company doesn’t track users and usually can’t, doesn’t sell data to third parties, and deletes ‘most’ photos within 48 hours,” TechCrunch reports.
Snopes investigated the following claim: “If you did the ‘age challenge’ and used FaceApp to upload your picture, Russians now own all of your photographs.” The sire found the claim to be mixed.
Snopes says it is true that FaceApp and the company that developed and runs the software is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. It is also true that the company uploads user-submitted photographs to the cloud for storage.
What is false, according to Snopes: “FaceApp doesn’t take all of the images off users’ phones when they use the app. It only accesses the images that are uploaded.”
Snopes says it remains unclear what FaceApp stores on its servers and what it does with that data.
So far as this application is concerned, there seems to be a lot of confusion in regard to whether it is good or bad. And while data privacy is likely an issue for users with any application, the fact that this particular app was developed by a Russian company seems to create more pause for many users.
As is always the case, whether or not to take part in using the application is entirely up to the individual. Many folks on my feed have said that there are many ways for folks to get their personal data, and they seem to be unconcerned. I myself have decided to go ahead and delete the application, but this is something I plan to keep my eye on in the coming months.
