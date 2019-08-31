Working at a newspaper, it is important to be as abreast of what is going on in the community as possible. That is why having access to a police scanner on my phone has been a real necessity from time to time.
While we do have a scanner at the office, I am not always physically there to hear when a call might go out. So whenever I am out and about and hear some sirens, I pull up my police scanner app, Scanner Radio.
While there are a lot of apps out there that allow you access to police and emergency responder frequencies – including 5-0 Radio, which my editor, Hawkins Teague has on his iPhone – Scanner Radio is the one I went with for my Android device. The app gives you the option of browsing available streams to listen to based on area, genre or source.
The app also gives the option of seeing the top 50 scanners being listened to, as well as providing the opportunity to listen to streams based on location. The app also allows you to configure alerts and engage in various chat rooms. The app also couples with Broadcastify, a web-based streaming service that also provides access to emergency streams.
These apps are pretty useful in a pinch, but still rely on cell data or a network to function. For example, there have been instances where the internet in the county has been down, and access to the streaming service is unavailable.
While not a replacement for a good scanner, these apps should provide users the basic tools they need to hear what is going on in their communities.
