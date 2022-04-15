MURRAY – What started as a curiosity years ago for Deputy Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Tom Grantz has become one of his greatest passions: promoting the cause of Kentucky’s organ donor registry and the Trust for Life.
Each April, the Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office joins other clerks around the state to celebrate National Donate Life Month in partnership with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life and Donate Life America. According to Trust for Life, more than 60% of Kentucky’s adults have registered their decision to be an organ donor after they die, but the number of people in need of transplants continues to outpace the number of organs donated. There are currently 106,000 people waiting for a transplant in America, and an average of 20 people die each day – almost one person every hour – because the organ they need is not donated in time.
Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery, who is the current chair of the Trust for Life Board of Directors, said there are no limits to registering as an organ donor and that everyone regardless of age or health status is welcome to register to donate to more than 1,000 Kentucky kids and adults in need of lifesaving transplants.
“For as long as I’ve been clerk, we have recognized April as Organ Donation Month to bring attention to the importance of joining the organ donor registry and to pay respect to the donor families,” Avery said.
Grantz is a Donate Life ambassador and has been a Platinum Ambassador for about four years, meaning he has raised a large amount of money and has been involved with many projects to help support organ donor awareness. He first became involved with Trust for Life in 2016, a few months after Avery hired him part-time at the Circuit Clerk’s Office and a Donate Life regional training session was coming up at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Cadiz. Several of the women he worked with encouraged him to go and told him he would have a nice few hours out of the office. He had no idea how the stories he heard that day would move him to get so deeply involved in supporting organ donation.
Among other stories, Grantz said he remembers hearing that day from the mother of an 8-month-old in Marshall County who had received a heart transplant. When he got back to the office, he talked to Avery about the experience and reflected on the fact than in his roughly 30 years residing in the area, he always rejected the opportunity to register as an organ donor or donate money whenever he renewed his driver’s license.
“I said (to Avery), ‘If I’ve been that way for how many years I’ve been here, how many other people don’t know what it really means?’” Grantz said. “And so that’s when I told her, ‘I’m going to take this over and I’m going to make it my mission.’ … It’s not just your major organs that you can donate. One person can save eight lives, but they can give sight to other people and they can have an impact on over 70 peoples’ lives just for corneas, veins and skin. It was just a lot more than I ever envisioned it was about, so it’s just become part of me.”
Over the years, Grantz has spoken to civic organizations like the Murray Lions Club and Rotary Club of Murray about organ donation and has met people like Kevin Munsey. Grantz said that the same day he met Munsey at a Donate Life proclamation signing, Munsey received a call informing him that a heart was finally available to him.
“It still tears me up to (think about) that, because I had just met him that day and he had been on a heart defibrillator waiting for a heart for over seven years,” Grantz said.
Another person Grantz met after he became involved in Trust for Life was Leeya Johnson, who received a liver transplant at 8 months old and will turn 13 in July. She and her great aunt, Donna Dragisic, were at Murray City Hall earlier this week when Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes signed a proclamation recognizing National Donate Life Month locally, and Johnson said although she was too young at the time to remember the transplant, she is thankful for the person who donated their liver.
“She’s healthy,” Dragisic added. “She’ll have to take medication the rest of her life, but that’s a small price to pay.”
Another organ recipient present at this week’s proclamation was David Emerson, who received a kidney 19 years ago. He said he is one of the longest-living kidney transplant recipients in western Kentucky, second only to a man in Cunningham.
“Whenever I got my kidney, the average life (expectancy after a kidney transplant) was 3-5 years,” he said. “Now, the average life is 7-10 years. I plan on having this kidney until I die, and the longest that I know of in the whole United States (to live after getting a new kidney) is 42 years. That’s what my transplant doctor at (the University of Kentucky) told me, and he died with the kidney.”
Avery said four organizations will participate in flag-raising ceremonies on Monday to celebrate Donate Life Month. Participants include the Calloway County Judicial Building, The Murray Bank, Independence Bank and the Murray Woman’s Club. Grantz said the flag raising at the Judicial Building will be at 10 a.m. He said the Sigma Pi Fraternity chapter at Murray State University also set up a table at the Curris Center last week to help spread awareness.
You can join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry in one of the following ways:
• Visiting RegisterMe.org
• Clicking “YES” while obtaining a driver’s license or state ID at a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Office.
