MURRAY – The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma was placed far-western Kentucky, including Calloway County, in a slight risk zone for severe weather potential for today.

The SPC said Monday that the time frame for the development of severe thunderstorms, including hail 1 inch in diameter or larger and damaging winds, would be from late morning into the early afternoon hours. Although the chance of a tornado is being seen as slight, development of one or two tornadoes is possible.

Slight risk is Level 2 on a five-point scale. All citizens are advised to monitor weather conditions throughout today and be prepared take shelter in the event warnings are issued.

