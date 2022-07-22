MURRAY – Murray State University welcomed around 100 educators from across western Kentucky to a TeachMeet Unconference on Thursday. TeachMeets are professional development opportunities for educators that focus on educational technology. They are billed as ‘unconferences’ because they are free-of-charge and participants decide upon the event sessions.

This was one of the five TeachMeets the Kentucky Department of Education’s Digital Learning Coaches (KYDLC) facilitates in the state. The KYDLC website describes the events, which are broken down into 20-minute sessions, as “fast-paced, tech-sharing, friend-making and never-boring gatherings of people sharing resources for education.”