MURRAY – Murray State University welcomed around 100 educators from across western Kentucky to a TeachMeet Unconference on Thursday. TeachMeets are professional development opportunities for educators that focus on educational technology. They are billed as ‘unconferences’ because they are free-of-charge and participants decide upon the event sessions.
This was one of the five TeachMeets the Kentucky Department of Education’s Digital Learning Coaches (KYDLC) facilitates in the state. The KYDLC website describes the events, which are broken down into 20-minute sessions, as “fast-paced, tech-sharing, friend-making and never-boring gatherings of people sharing resources for education.”
“It’s all about the teachers from western Kentucky,” Dana Dowdy, district digital learning coach for the Graves County School District, explained. “It’s a very ‘unconference’ conference with 20-minute, fast sessions where teachers can learn something new – and a lot of things because it’s just 20 minutes. You learn from people from all over the region, so you build your personal learning network of people around here.”
“What was cool about today is that you didn’t get bogged down too deep into any one topic, where sometimes you go to PDs (professional development) and spend three hours on one topic and you start daydreaming,” Lindsey Hansen, school psychologist for Murray Independent School District. “So, it’s 20 minutes of ‘Hey, here’s a really cool thing that I use that a lot of people have kind of liked. Here are your copies of all of these resources and if you want to start using them or you want follow-up, then shoot me an email and I can give you more specific information.’ It was almost like a quick commercial for (teaching strategies).”
Hansen not only attended the event but also presented during one of the breakout sessions. For her presentation, “Progress Data: Keeping It All in One Place,” Hansen shared with colleagues the progress monitoring system she developed using Google sheets.
The tool Hansen presented is a workbook on Google Sheets. She makes one workbook for each child and each sheet in the workbook is set up to address a different goal. “The scores go in there, (it has) its own graph and its own notes section; it also includes baseline data and an overall average of progress,” Hansen said. “… The lower-functioning a student is, there are so many goals and individual areas that the kids are working on that it’s overwhelming. This is all in one workbook with a different sheet for each skill area (or goal).”
Participants in the session received access to Hansen’s document to copy into their own Google Drive. “They can edit it and change it and do whatever they want with it. I simply was going through and showing them where to put what and how to change it for their particular situation. (There are) very specific paperwork-type things that the teachers do behind the scenes for hours on end. This is an effort to streamline all of that so that you can do this during your planning (period) and when the kids are back in the room, you’re able to really focus your attention on the kids and know that you’re making sound academic decisions because you’ve analyzed the data.”
Dowdy said that her favorite sessions were focused on “global collaboration and ways to connect with people all over the world so that kids can connect with students from different countries. They can work together to solve problems and know that the world is bigger than where they are at that moment.”
“My favorite session was one that talked about being a coach,” Hansen, who was recently promoted to her position as MISD school psychologist, said. “Now that I’m in more of a leadership role, I enjoyed having that resource. I ended up bookmarking the website. … It’s all of these videos that have been made by instructors and administrators in Kentucky, and it’s not only for students but also provides learning and coaching opportunities for educators to be leaders in their own role. It was cool; and since I’m moving into a more administrative, leadership role, I liked it because it was relevant.”
After all of the sessions are over, participants reconvene for the ‘smackdown’ and a prize giveaway. During the smackdown, attendees take the floor and have two minutes to share something they learned and how they will apply it in their classrooms. The prizes were donated by local businesses who sponsored the event and ranged from a set of headphones with an attached mic to an eGlass, which is akin to a highly advanced white board with a price tag well above $1,000.
Dowdy took the mic during the smackdown to share what she learned about using an extension for Google Classroom that allows teachers to use icons and emojis. She demonstrated how teachers can insert the icons/emojis before the title of a module or assignment to make it easier for students to navigate the Google Classroom platform. “So, if kids are having a hard time finding the math folder (for example), you can find an icon for math and put that in front of the words (in the title),” she said. “It’s really good for kids who aren’t good readers yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.